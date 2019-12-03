You can now find your Top Nine Instagram photos from 2019

The Top Nine trend started in 2016 and has grown exponentially every year."We created the Top Nine app as a creative way to review the important moments of your year, but we never knew it would grow into something as big as it is today", said Kevin Natanzon, founder of Beta Labs and creators of the Top Nine app.

What to expect in the 2019 version

The Top Nine team announced that this year you'll be able to generate stories and videos featuring your best nine Instagram posts, so prepare to see your feed full of collage images, and now also stories and videos. Even though this year's version is packed with many useful features for Instagram users, their most important work has been addressing security and privacy issues.

"Besides being the original Top Nine creators, security and privacy are two of the most important reasons why all celebrities and influencers choose us instead of all the existing clones," said Kevin. Last year, Top Nine was used by every celebrity sharing their top nine Instagram photo collage, including Nick Jonas, Kyle Jenner, among many others.

Security and privacy warning when using non-authentic clones

The company published a warning against using non-authentic clones to Top Nine , mentioning that it may compromise users' Instagram account. The warning explains how to ensure that a service is safe to use, whether it's their own service or some other alternative. The Top Nine trend has grown exponentially, making it easy to target attacks to Instagram accounts with fake apps, mainly to those with large accounts.

"Security and privacy are top priority to us. We believe that educating about these issues is a responsibility for all developers, news outlets, bloggers, and anyone building products and services used by millions," said Kevin.

How to create your Top Nine Instagram collage with your best 9 Instagram posts

Starting today, you can create your Top Nine 2019 photo collage with your best nine Instagram posts by using the Top Nine website. Enter your Instagram username and the website will generate the collage with your Top Nine Instagram photos and videos.

If your account is private, you'll need to use their mobile app for iOS and Android. In certain cases, when the service is used by many people simultaneously, it will request your email address so you don't have to wait for it to be generated.

Free service

Like every year, finding your best nine Instagram posts and the collage generation service are free, with other paid options available. One of the paid features is an option to "jump the line" and ensure the collage is generated within seconds if it's taking too long to load.

"The paid option is used to ensure a great service for those willing to pay. It usually takes seconds to generate, but during peak times it could take many hours," clarified Kevin.

You can learn more about Top Nine and generate your collage with your Best Nine Instagram posts of 2019 following this link.

