You Can Still Save Big During the Appliances Connection 2019 Cyber Monday Sale

Check out our buy more save more instant savings on kitchen and laundry appliances from Bosch, Electrolux, LG, LG Studio, LG Signature, Sharp, Amana, Frigidaire, Maytag, Samsung, Whirlpool, Speed Queen, Ilve, and Forte. Here's how it works:

Purchase 2 appliances from these brands, get $50.00 instant savings.

Purchase 3 appliances from these brands, get $150.00 instant savings.

Purchase 4 appliances from these brands, get $200.00 instant savings.

Purchase 5 appliances from these brands, get $300.00 instant savings.

Purchase 6 appliances from these brands, get $600.00 instant savings.

Save even more when you combine these with manufacturer rebates. Along with the instant savings, save an additional 15% with rebates on select Bosch kitchen packages where you can and get up to $300.00. LG is giving back up to $885.00 back on top of a 10% discount. Click here for our complete listing of brand rebates.

During the Appliances Connection 2019 Cyber Monday event, you'll find deep discounts on closeout items. Get a top-tier U-Line 24-bottle wine cooler [U1115WCB00] for $599.00, which normally costs $1440.00. A luxury Fisher & Paykel washer [WL4027P1] and dryer [DG7027P2] pair can be yours for $1,598.00, down from $2,448.00. Click here for our complete listing of closeouts. Shop our vast selection of appliances and furniture. Find all this at a discount of up to 45% off.*

At Appliances Connection, you don't need to hesitate making big ticket purchases when you use our credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, you'll qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during our 2019 Cyber Monday sale, any purchase made with the card in an amount of $999.00 or more, we'll give you an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase when choosing the 6 months financing option.**

From helping you choose the right products, to dependably delivering your items, to providing ongoing technical support for the life of your purchase, we've got you covered. So make Appliances Connection your destination for appliances and furniture during our Cyber Monday event and all year 'round.

*Percentage discount may vary with a maximum of 45% off the MSRP of select items in addition to supplementary rebates, coupons, or free item offers, not including taxes, shipping, or other fees. Percentage discount offer reference only applicable to in-stock purchases during the Appliances Connection Cyber event from November 2, 2019 until December 7, 2019. Percentage discount cannot be applied to prior purchases. All discounts, rebates, and offers subject to change without notice.

**Less taxes, shipping, and other non-product fees.

About Appliances Connection

In operation for two decades, Appliances Connection has become the most trusted name for the finest brands including Bertazzoni, La Cornue, Blue Star, SMEG, Monogram, Dacor, Miele, and Sub-Zero/Wolf. We offer a full array of premium ranges, cooktops, refrigerators, wine stations, wall ovens, and so much more. Appliances Connection is guaranteed to deliver the top-tier appliances and shopping experience you deserve.

Press Contact:

John Thompson

800.299.9470

marketing@appliancesconnection.com

Website: www.appliancesconnection.com

SOURCE Appliances Connection

Related Links

http://www.appliancesconnection.com

