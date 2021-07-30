You Deserve a Vacation that Won't Break the Bank. How About a Summer Getaway in Beaumont, Texas?
Jul 30, 2021, 14:53 ET
BEAUMONT, Texas, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With hotels starting at just $92/night and a 48-hour under $48 itinerary, escape to Southeast Texas this summer. You deserve a vacation that won't leave you stressing about crowds or funds, which is why Beaumont created a summer of savings – deals that'll get you out of the house without breaking the bank. With our special summer packages, not only will you get a crazy discounted hotel rate, but you'll also get a welcome bag at check-in with fun summer swag and a printed guide to help you plan your trip from featured local restaurants to standout area attractions. That's right, an amazing weekend getaway for less than $100/day.
What is there to do there?
Just about anything you want! However you like to explore, there's an itinerary for outdoor enthusiasts, art and culture lovers, history buffs, and everyone in between teeming with Cajun culture in Texas-sized portions. Broken down by region, theme, and travel type, Beaumont is a choose your own adventure destination.
Conveniently located on Interstate 10, just 90 miles east of Houston and 25 miles from the Louisiana border, Beaumont is 4 hours from Austin, 5 hours from San Antonio, and 4.5 hours from New Orleans. You could be at the beach, national reserve, or the Lake Charles casinos in 45 minutes.
Whether you need a weekend getaway with your significant other, a family road trip, or some solo time to decompress – we got you. There are good eats, outdoor spots, sun, and fun. An hour from the big city and 30 minutes from the beach, it's time to seas the day and say shell yea to a Beaumont getaway. Learn More at VisitBeaumontTX.com/Summer.
About Visit Beaumont: On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in one of America's original Boomtowns.
