You First Services Partners with Tops Friendly Markets to Offer Innovative Oral Healthcare Products In-Store

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You First Services, Inc. (YFS), a research and product development company specializing in the discovery and development of innovative technologies, has announced an exciting partnership with Tops Friendly Markets to begin offering Lubricity and MetaQil oral healthcare products in 75 of their stores this week.

"By offering our shoppers an innovative product that will bring them the relief they need as it relates to oral care, it continues our tradition of being a one-stop-shop for better health," said Sue Durfee, director of health and beauty. "You'll find everything you need to get well, stay well, and live well right here at Tops."

Starting the week of this week March 6, Lubricity and MetaQil will be readily available for consumers who have different health needs or concerns, such as dry mouth or an altered taste. Both Lubricity and MetaQil are unique products that alleviate dry mouth symptoms and metallic taste.

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, has 150 supermarkets throughout its footprint.

"We are honored to partner with a local company, which is known for their dedication to the community," stated Dr. Satish Sharma, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of YFS. "As a Buffalo-based company, we are excited to collaborate and work with Tops to better serve different communities."

Lubricity & MetaQil were developed through collaborative research at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Lubricity is a Premium Dry Mouth spray that provides relief from dry mouth symptoms, and MetaQil is a first-of-its-kind oral rinse that gently cools the mouth and provides instant, long-lasting relief from metallic taste symptoms.

ABOUT YOU FIRST SERVICES, INC.

You First Services, Inc. was formed in May of 2013 for the purpose of acquiring and commercializing unique, healthcare-related technologies with high market potential. These technologies have been successfully developed in a research laboratory setting and have been subject to a full evaluation for commercial value potential with respect to formulation development, stability and safety testing, clinical trial completion, regulatory review, product manufacturing scalability, and product marketability.

