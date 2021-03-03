You Live Right Publishing Launches Book Line to Create Healthier Habits & Cooking Comfort

The first book from the new press, satisfy (978-0-578-71699-2, $29.99, 2021), is based on creating balanced meals from minimally processed ingredients that provide generous and satisfying portions. Each recipe is gluten-free and includes at least 2 cups of vegetables, making every meal nutrient dense while also staying under 500 calories. Recipes are quick and easy and can be prepared in less than 30 minutes. Dolgov explains, "I use a variety of spice blends, secret sauces, dressings and marinades in mindful portions that can provide a lot of variety, even with your own recipes." After a limited run in late 2020, the book will be available nationwide October 19, 2021.

To get books into bookstores across the nation, Dolgov has teamed up with Publisher's Group West (PGW), a division of Ingram Content Group, to be the exclusive distributor to the book trade. "PGW is thrilled to be partnering with You Live Right. We have no doubt that their content will inspire creative and healthy habits with book buyers," says Kevin Votel, VP of Business Development at PGW.

satisfy will be followed by titles targeting specific life stages, including a cookbook for newly independent college students/young adults and a meal planning guide for new moms navigating family nutrition. "Every life stage represents new challenges. I want to ensure that all of my cookbooks make life in the kitchen relevant to my audiences. Learning to make meals is truly a 'required course' for life."

Dolgov has a degree in Nutritional Biochemistry from Cornell University, but her 25 years in marketing and product development—including an MBA from NYU and stints as an innovation expert in the health & wellness space—have given her access to the trends and behavioral data that drive readers to eat well. She has authored nearly 30 cookbooks for partners and continues to improve engagement for health-focused brands. "You need to rely on research—both market and nutrition science—to fuel recipe development, new ingredient combinations, and simple easy ways of preparation. This is what makes the whole cookbook development process so exciting."

In addition to publishing, Mona also focuses on speaking engagements, online cooking classes, corporate events, brand strategy and more. "I want everyone to have fun and gain that kitchen comfort. If people become engaged and experience that 'WOW' factor, then the magic happens…healthier habits for life!"

About You Live Right Publishing

You Live Right Publishing wants to improve the eating habits of Americans by making food and cooking fun and inspirational. Healthier eating CAN be simple, satisfying and delicious, and it is our mission to create the WOW and amazement of getting there!

