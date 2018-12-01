SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleo Life Sciences, LLC, a San Francisco Bay Area pharmaceutical development company, has launched the You Mean the World Initiative to coincide with the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day. You Mean the World is a commitment to developing pediatric HIV products for resource-deprived areas of the world. The founders of Nucleo Life Sciences have several decades of successful pharmaceutical product development experience, including several of the leading HIV products approved for adults.

"We have the ability and know-how to launch successful drugs from the initial concept to commercial launch," said Mark Menning, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Nucleo Life Sciences. The initial goal of this initiative is to develop potent combination drug therapies that can be distributed to the developing world.

Media Contact:

Mark Menning

Phone: 415.619.7206

Email: mark.menning@youmeantheworld.com

