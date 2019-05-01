SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Melanoma Awareness Month, a national effort to increase awareness about a deadly disease that affects people of every age, gender, and ethnicity. It is estimated that 1 in 27 men and 1 in 40 women will develop an invasive melanoma in their lifetime. This May, AIM at Melanoma is launching a national melanoma awareness campaign, #NaturalSkinRocks. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of the severity of melanoma by promoting the importance of protecting your skin and detecting potential melanomas early. The campaign tagline, You only get one skin. Keep it safe. Cherish it. Protect it. focuses on four key messages:

May Is Melanoma Awareness Month

You only get one skin: Love the skin you're in— messages aimed at young women and the importance of loving the skin tone you are born with vs trying to change that skin tone.

messages aimed at young women and the importance of loving the skin tone you are born with vs trying to change that skin tone. You only get one skin: Keep it safe —messages focused on melanoma awareness and detection tips and facts.

—messages focused on melanoma awareness and detection tips and facts. What I want you to know about melanoma —Words of wisdom from melanoma survivors and those who have lost a loved one to melanoma intended to raise awareness of the severity of melanoma and dispel the myth that it's "just skin cancer."

—Words of wisdom from melanoma survivors and those who have lost a loved one to melanoma intended to raise awareness of the severity of melanoma and dispel the myth that it's "just skin cancer." Men and Melanoma—Messages targeting middle-aged and older men and those who love them on improved self-examination and melanoma risk reduction strategies.

By raising awareness of the dangers of unprotected U.V. exposure and encouraging sun-safe habits, we can change behaviors and save lives. With the incidence of this disease growing each year, we can't do this work alone. May is Melanoma Month and the perfect time to start getting involved.

Here are some ways you can help:

Share Your Story

Have you been affected by melanoma? Join the Natural Skin Rocks conversation online; share your story and best advice by visiting www.NaturalSkinRocks.org and by using the #NaturalSkinRocks hashtag on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter so we can follow along and create a powerful community of healthy skin champions.

Raise Awareness Through Education

Share our educational content with your family, friends, and colleagues. During May, our conversation is centered around the importance of prevention and early detection. Throughout the month, visit our website www.AIMatMelanoma.org for early detection tips for all ages. Our prevention guidelines and early detection articles are also great resources to share.

Help Us Fund Lifesaving Programs

Make a donation in support of the foundation. Your support goes directly toward programs like our free Living with Melanoma symposiums for patients and caregivers, our helpline for information and support from our physician assistant, and our research initiatives that accelerate the search for a cure for melanoma.

Connect with the Foundation

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and join the conversation. We are the leading resource for melanoma information and news. We take pride in this responsibility, and when you follow us, you can be sure that you're getting accurate information from leading melanoma experts.

