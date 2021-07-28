You Pick Who Wins! Voting Opens for Sixth Annual FrogTape Paintover Challenge® Charity Room Makeover Contest

Jenna Pilant of jennapilant.com ( San Diego, CA ) transformed her bathroom from ordinary to extraordinary with inspiration from the 'Play Hard' design trend.

of transformed her bathroom from ordinary to extraordinary with inspiration from the design trend. Kelly Hartley of Hartley Home ( Naples, FL ) prides herself on "keeping it real while making it pretty." With a budget, sense of humor and inspiration from the 'Rest Easy' design trend, Kelly renovated her bathroom to be a space where she could be herself and get in sync with her surroundings.

of prides herself on "keeping it real while making it pretty." With a budget, sense of humor and inspiration from the design trend, Kelly renovated her bathroom to be a space where she could be herself and get in sync with her surroundings. Gbeke Omosebi , founder of Simplicity for Designs (Dallas,TX) , was inspired by the ' Eat Well' design trend to renovate her kitchen pantry into a space that is not only practical, but also visually appealing.

, founder of , was inspired by the ' design trend to renovate her kitchen pantry into a space that is not only practical, but also visually appealing. Chelsea Coulston of Making Home Base ( Twentynine Palms, CA ) has a knack for decorating challenging spaces like her military base home. With inspiration from the ' Work Hard' design trend, Chelsea made her laundry room beautiful and usable.

of has a knack for decorating challenging spaces like her military base home. With inspiration from the ' design trend, Chelsea made her laundry room beautiful and usable. Torie Kadiri , content creator behind Scotshill House ( Dallas, TX ), uses DIY projects as a fun get away from her 9 to 5. The 'Live Well' design trend inspired Torie to create a bar space in her soon-to-be media room.

Each person who casts a vote will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win $1,000 to complete their own home makeover. Every vote counts as an entry to win the prize and participants can enter once per day. Winners for both the FrogTape Paintover Challenge® and the sweepstakes will be announced on August 18, 2021.

"The purpose of the Paintover Challenge® is to not only challenge the participating bloggers who are competing for funds to support their favorite cause, but also to inspire the DIYers following along at home," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, which markets FrogTape® brand products. "Each of the influencers demonstrated how fun and easy it can be to elevate your home design, regardless of your experience level or budget."

The guidelines of the makeover contest were simple: 15 top home décor influencers had to redo their space using only paint, painter's tape, and a $1,000 budget. Each influencer also was assigned a 2021 FrogTape® Design Trend to incorporate into their makeover. Then, celebrity interior designer and FrogTape® brand spokesperson, Taniya Nayak, narrowed down the pool to five standout finalists, judging the projects based on originality, use of paint and painter's tape, and how well each of the influencers incorporated their trend.

To vote for the FrogTape Paintover Challenge® winner, view complete sweepstakes rules or learn more about FrogTape® brand products, visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com.

FROGTAPE® BRAND PRODUCTS

FrogTape® brand helps consumers and professionals alike navigate the painting process with high-quality products. FrogTape® offers premium-quality, innovative painting tapes that feature the brand's patented PaintBlock® Technology, a super-absorbent polymer that seals the edges of the tape to keep paint out and lines sharp. FrogTape®, marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, makes it easy to achieve professional-looking results and is the brand pros rate #1 for sharp paint lines with no paint bleed. For more information on FrogTape® brand, visit FrogTape.com, like us on Facebook® (facebook.com/FrogTape); follow us on Twitter® (@FrogTape); follow us on Instagram® (@FrogTape); follow our boards on Pinterest® (pinterest.com/FrogTape) or watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/FrogTapeTube).

