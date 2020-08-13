Youdao Reports Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were RMB623.3 million ( US$88.2 million ), a 93.1% increase from the same period in 2019.

- Net revenues from learning services and products were RMB520.1 million ( US$73.6 million ), a 190.0% increase from the same period in 2019.

- Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB103.2 million ( US$14.6 million ), a 28.1% decrease from the same period in 2019.

were ( ), a 93.1% increase from the same period in 2019. - were ( ), a 190.0% increase from the same period in 2019. - were ( ), a 28.1% decrease from the same period in 2019. Gross billings of online courses [1] increased 223.2% year-over-year to RMB542 .0 million ( US$76 .7 million) and gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses [2] increased 214.5% year-over-year to RMB457 .2 million ( US$64 .7 million).

increased 223.2% year-over-year to .0 million ( .7 million) and gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses increased 214.5% year-over-year to .2 million ( .7 million). Gross margin was 45.2%, compared with 32.9% for the same period in 2019.

was 45.2%, compared with 32.9% for the same period in 2019. Deferred revenue from online courses was RMB658 .1 million ( US$93 .1 million), compared with RMB407 .9 million as of December 31, 2019 .

[1] Gross billings is a non-GAAP financial measure. Gross billings for a specific period refers to the total amount of consideration for Youdao's online courses sold on Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom and China University MOOC, net of the total amount of refunds, in such period. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Youdao Premium Courses are Youdao's flagship online learning offerings primarily focused on K-12 students, covering a wide spectrum of subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest.

Second Quarter 2020 Key Operating and Financial Data



For the three months ended June 30





(in millions, RMB) 2019

2020

% of Change

Gross billings of online courses 167.7

542.0

223.2%















Gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses 145.4

457.2

214.5%















Paid student enrollments of Youdao Premium Courses (in thousands) 165.2

401.6

143.1%

K-12 paid student enrollments 71.7

329.0

358.9%

Adult paid student enrollments 93.5

72.6

-22.4%















Gross billings per paid student enrollment of Youdao Premium Courses (in RMB) 880

1,139

29.4%



"Our second quarter financial results reflect the rapid growth of our business and our solid and improving fundamentals. Driven by strong retention rates from our K-12 segment and marketing, gross billings from our online courses increased by 223.2% year-over-year to RMB542.0 million, with gross margins of 51.7% for our learning services, and our operating cash inflow reached approximately RMB93.0 million in the second quarter," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

"Our robust summer marketing campaign is ongoing, and we are seeing excellent traction, particularly in the growing number of popular K-12 courses. Along with additional brand awareness and student acquisition efforts, our focus in the second half of the year will be on further enriching content across our courses, intelligent learning devices and other education platforms and services, to better serve our increasing online student population and grow our business for a sustainable future," concluded Dr. Zhou.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB623.3 million (US$88.2 million), a 93.1% increase from RMB322.8 million for the same period of 2019.

Net revenues from learning services and products were RMB520.1 million (US$73.6 million) for the second quarter of 2020, a 190.0% increase from RMB179.3 million for the same period of 2019. The year-over-year growth from learning services was primarily attributable to the increased revenues generated from online courses, which were further driven by a substantial increase in both K-12 paid student enrollments and gross billings per paid student enrollment of Youdao Premium Courses. K-12 paid student enrollments increased by 358.9% year-over-year to 329,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Gross billings per paid student enrollment of Youdao Premium Courses increased by 29.4% year-over-year to RMB1,139 in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue generated from Youdao's intelligent learning products increased by 250.3% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2020, mainly driven by a significant increase in sales volume of Youdao Dictionary Pen launched in August 2019.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB103.2 million (US$14.6 million) for the second quarter of 2020, a 28.1% decrease from RMB143.5 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was mainly due to decreased demand from certain advertising customers.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB281.5 million (US$39.8 million), a 165.4% increase from RMB106.1 million for the same period of 2019. Gross margin increased to 45.2% for the second quarter of 2020 from 32.9% for the same period of 2019.

Gross margin for learning services and products increased to 48.5% for the second quarter of 2020 from 29.5% for the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to improved gross margin in the online courses, which was further driven by improved economies of scale and the continuous optimization of Youdao's faculty compensation structure.

Gross margin for online marketing services was 28.5% for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 37.0% for the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to increased distribution of advertisements through third parties' internet properties, which typically have a lower gross margin profile.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB564.6 million (US$79.9 million), an increase of 198.5% compared with RMB189.2 million for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB445.2 million (US$63.0 million), an increase of 264.4% compared with RMB122.2 million for the same period of 2019. This increase was mainly driven by enhanced sales and marketing efforts, as well as increased compensation expenses related to sales and marketing team expansion.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB91.4 million (US$12.9 million), an increase of 62.3% compared with RMB56.3 million for the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased payroll-related expenses, rental and facility expenses associated with an increased number of course development and technology professionals, as well as share-based compensation expenses charged in the second quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB28.0 million (US$4.0 million), an increase of 162.3% compared with RMB10.7 million for the same period of 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to increased payroll-related expenses, including share-based compensation expenses and fees paid to third-party professional service providers.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB283.0 million (US$40.1 million), compared with RMB83.1 million for the same period in 2019. The margin of loss from operations was 45.4%, compared with 25.7% for the same period of last year.

Net Loss Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB257.8 million (US$36.5 million), compared with RMB87.6 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB250.5 million (US$35.5 million), compared with RMB86.2 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB2.30 (US$0.33), compared with RMB0.95 for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB2.23 (US$0.32), compared with RMB0.94 for the same period of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments totaled RMB1.8 billion (US$253.4 million), compared with RMB1.6 billion as of December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increased amount of gross billings from operations. For the second quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB93.0 million (US$13.2 million), capital expenditures totaled RMB4.2 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to RMB3.6 million.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consist of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's online courses, were RMB711.5 million (US$100.7 million), an increase of 55.8% from RMB456.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com .

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross billings and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of consideration for online courses sold on Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom and China University MOOC, net of the total amount of refunds, in such period. The management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because the Company generally bills students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of the courses and recognizes revenue proportionally over an average of the learning periods of different online courses. Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly does not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between our GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2020 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (RMB and USD in thousands)































As of December 31,

As of June 30,

As of June 30,



2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

USD(1)













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

173,328

125,551

17,771 Time deposits

1,325,737

1,203,778

170,384 Short-term investments

121,126

461,230

65,283 Accounts receivable, net

200,675

229,342

32,461 Inventories, net

73,225

92,841

13,141 Amounts due from NetEase Group

14,930

7,311

1,035 Prepayment and other current assets

120,891

119,094

16,856 Total current assets

2,029,912

2,239,147

316,931













Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net

24,551

30,600

4,331 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

23,873

49,991

7,076 Other assets, net

8,128

22,033

3,118 Total non-current assets

56,552

102,624

14,525













Total assets

2,086,464

2,341,771

331,456













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity/(Deficit)











Current liabilities:











Accounts payables

62,675

103,002

14,579 Payroll payable

94,488

98,411

13,929 Amounts due to NetEase Group

48,126

63,406

8,975 Contract liabilities

456,805

711,522

100,709 Taxes payable

25,977

69,965

9,903 Accrued liabilities and other payables

192,643

445,686

63,082 Short-term loans from NetEase Group

878,000

878,000

124,273 Total current liabilities

1,758,714

2,369,992

335,450













Non-current liabilities:











Long-term lease liabilities

21,206

38,410

5,437 Other non-current liabilities

5,517

4,776

676 Total non-current liabilities

26,723

43,186

6,113













Total liabilities

1,785,437

2,413,178

341,563













Shareholders' equity/(deficit):











Youdao's shareholders' equity/(deficit)

300,091

(72,888)

(10,317) Noncontrolling interests

936

1,481

210 Total shareholders' equity/(deficit)

301,027

(71,407)

(10,107)













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity/(deficit)

2,086,464

2,341,771

331,456













Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.0651 on the last

trading day of June (June 30, 2020) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,







2019

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020







RMB

RMB

RMB

USD(1)

RMB

RMB



Net revenues:



























Learning services

154,685

388,978

433,697

61,386

271,724

822,675



Online marketing services

143,465

99,250

103,212

14,609

233,741

202,462



Learning products

24,662

53,160

86,381

12,226

43,078

139,541



Total net revenues

322,812

541,388

623,290

88,221

548,543

1,164,678

































Cost of revenues(2):

(216,749)

(305,663)

(341,751)

(48,372)

(389,585)

(647,414)



Gross profit

106,063

235,725

281,539

39,849

158,958

517,264

































Operating expenses:



























Sales and marketing expenses (2)

(122,174)

(299,159)

(445,151)

(63,007)

(186,136)

(744,310)



Research and development expenses (2)

(56,318)

(84,099)

(91,423)

(12,940)

(111,184)

(175,522)



General and administrative expenses (2)

(10,667)

(28,463)

(27,978)

(3,960)

(23,784)

(56,441)



Total operating expenses

(189,159)

(411,721)

(564,552)

(79,907)

(321,104)

(976,273)



Loss from operations

(83,096)

(175,996)

(283,013)

(40,058)

(162,146)

(459,009)

































Interest (expense)/income, net

(6,425)

123

(424)

(60)

(12,362)

(301)



Others, net

14,410

8,576

25,619

3,626

8,253

34,195



Loss before tax

(75,111)

(167,297)

(257,818)

(36,492)

(166,255)

(425,115)

































Income tax expenses

(833)

(2,185)

(9)

(1)

(1,639)

(2,194)



Net loss

(75,944)

(169,482)

(257,827)

(36,493)

(167,894)

(427,309)



Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(553)

58

21

3

(481)

79



Net loss attributable to the Company

(76,497)

(169,424)

(257,806)

(36,490)

(168,375)

(427,230)



Accretions of convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption

value

(11,053)

-

-

-

(21,156)

-



Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

(87,550)

(169,424)

(257,806)

(36,490)

(189,531)

(427,230)

































Basic net loss per ADS

(0.95)

(1.52)

(2.30)

(0.33)

(2.06)

(3.81)



Diluted net loss per ADS

(0.95)

(1.52)

(2.30)

(0.33)

(2.06)

(3.81)

































Shares used in computing basic net loss per ADS

92,000,000

111,767,756

112,277,976

112,277,976

92,000,000

112,022,872



Shares used in computing diluted net loss per ADS

92,000,000

111,767,756

112,277,976

112,277,976

92,000,000

112,022,872































































Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.0651 on the last trading day of June (June 30, 2020) as set

forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.





























Note 2:



























Share-based compensation in each category:



























Cost of revenues

758

1,168

1,043

148

907

2,211



Sales and marketing expenses

39

911

808

114

780

1,719



Research and development expenses

334

3,143

3,016

427

41

6,159



General and administrative expenses

218

2,347

2,394

339

399

4,741





YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (RMB and USD in thousands)























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

























Net revenues























Learning services and products

179,347

442,138

520,078

73,612

314,802

962,216 Online marketing services

143,465

99,250

103,212

14,609

233,741

202,462 Total net revenues

322,812

541,388

623,290

88,221

548,543

1,164,678

























Cost of revenues























Learning services and products

126,421

226,777

267,942

37,925

236,810

494,719 Online marketing services

90,328

78,886

73,809

10,447

152,775

152,695 Total cost of revenues

216,749

305,663

341,751

48,372

389,585

647,414

























Gross margin























Learning services and products

29.5%

48.7%

48.5%

48.5%

24.8%

48.6% Online marketing services

37.0%

20.5%

28.5%

28.5%

34.6%

24.6% Total gross margin

32.9%

43.5%

45.2%

45.2%

29.0%

44.4%

YOUDAO, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (RMB and USD in thousands, except per ADS data)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

























Net revenues of online courses

129,425

355,800

394,596

55,851

228,233

750,396 Add: value-added tax

9,494

21,348

38,687

5,476

17,083

60,035 Add: ending deferred revenue

185,622

549,317

658,052

93,141

185,622

658,052 Less: beginning deferred revenue

(156,812)

(407,861)

(549,317)

(77,751)

(129,144)

(407,861) Non-GAAP gross billings of online courses

167,729

518,604

542,018

76,717

301,794

1,060,622

























Net revenues of Youdao Premium Courses

108,522

301,525

332,202

47,020

191,289

633,727 Add: value-added tax

8,230

18,092

33,044

4,677

14,362

51,136 Add: ending deferred revenue

157,184

470,668

562,643

79,637

157,184

562,643 Less: beginning deferred revenue

(128,538)

(344,111)

(470,668)

(66,619)

(109,105)

(344,111) Non-GAAP gross billings of Youdao Premium Courses

145,398

446,174

457,221

64,715

253,730

903,395

























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

(87,550)

(169,424)

(257,806)

(36,490)

(189,531)

(427,230) Add: share-based compensation

1,349

7,569

7,261

1,028

2,127

14,830 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

Company

(86,201)

(161,855)

(250,545)

(35,462)

(187,404)

(412,400)



















































Non-GAAP basic net loss per ADS

(0.94)

(1.45)

(2.23)

(0.32)

(2.04)

(3.68) Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS

(0.94)

(1.45)

(2.23)

(0.32)

(2.04)

(3.68)

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

