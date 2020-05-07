Youdao to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 19

HANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Conference ID: 10143297

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 26, 2020:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10143297

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matter, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Contact for Media and Investors:

In China:



Pei Du

Youdao, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-8255-8907

E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

