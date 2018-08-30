YouEarnedIt and HighGround to Present Joint Booth at 2018 HR Technology Conference & Exposition

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YouEarnedIt and HighGround, the market's leading HR engagement and performance SaaS company, today announced the combined company will present its first joint booth at the 2018 HR Technology Conference & Exposition. In addition to showcasing their real-time employee experience and continuous performance management platforms in Booth #221, CEO Autumn Manning will participate in this year's Awesome New Technologies for HR panel on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

YouEarnedIt

The HR Technology annual conference will be held from Tuesday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at the Sands Expo Hall in The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over 9,000 HR professionals from across the globe will convene in Las Vegas to learn about new trends, strategies and innovations in human resources from top business leaders, strategists and practitioners in the industry.

"As one of the preeminent global HR conferences, we're thrilled to be at HR Tech this year to share our combined vision and company for the first time," said Autumn Manning, co-founder and CEO of YouEarnedIt. "With the employee experience at the top of the strategic priorities list for many companies, HR Tech allows us to highlight how we enable businesses to drive change for their employees and their bottom line through better ways to recognize, reward, engage and drive real-time performance management."

At this year's HR Tech, the YouEarnedIt and HighGround booth will showcase the "Future of the Employee Experience." As the foundation for both companies, attendees will learn how YouEarnedIt and HighGround modernize traditional HR processes to build high-performance cultures and engaged workforces by putting the employee experience first.

To round out the show, Manning will present YouEarnedIt's Insights platform feature as part of the Awesome New Technologies for HR panel led by Steve Boese, co-chair of the HR Technology Conference. This panel will highlight leading HR technology companies and their newest innovations developed in the last year. The companies featured will showcase their innovations that are driving the HR technology market forward and that can be implemented in organizations today.

As leaders in the Human Capital Management industry, YouEarnedIt and HighGround empower businesses to drive meaningful changes in culture, performance, engagement and improved business metrics. Together, the companies transform global organizations by optimizing productivity and engagement through their real-time employee experience and continuous performance management platforms. To learn more about YouEarnedIt and HighGround, visit https://www.youearnedit.com and https://www.highground.com.

About YouEarnedIt

YouEarnedIt amplifies company culture through its award-winning employee experience platform that delivers engagement, retention, performance management and improved business metrics. As a dominant force in the HCM market with an industry-leading customer retention rate, YouEarnedIt partners with more than 400 global organizations to build high-performance cultures and engaged workforces. Founded in 2013, YouEarnedIt continues to revolutionize the employee experience with its platform based on the science of motivation, rewards and recognition. To learn more, visit www.youearnedit.com.

About HighGround

HighGround transforms the employee experience to optimize productivity and create a thriving organizational culture. The company's real-time performance management and engagement platform connects and aligns organizations through employee-driven goals, continuous check-in conversations, peer-to-peer feedback, social recognition and pulse surveys. By bringing all of these people interactions together, it gives leaders an enormous amount of useful insights to make wiser decisions about how to invest in talent. With HighGround, customers like Patagonia, Echo Global Logistics and Allianz have inspired employees to reach their full potential, increasing retention, productivity, customer satisfaction and ultimately drive bottom-line results. To learn more, visit www.HighGround.com.

For more information, contact:

Megan Allsup



megan.allsup@youearnedit.com

SOURCE YouEarnedIt

Related Links

http://www.youearnedit.com

