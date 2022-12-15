YouFit Gyms Brings The Fun Back to Fitness National Chain Adds New Programming to Engage, Excite and Entertain Fitness Lovers in 2023

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits of working out for your physical and mental health are undeniable, but for many stuck on the eat, work, sleep, repeat routine, fitness becomes a lackluster chore leading to inconsistency and lack of results. YouFit Gyms is breaking the cycle and bringing the FUN back to fitness. Starting January 1, 2023, the popular nationwide fitness chain is adding new programming designed to make fitness fun, engaging, entertaining, and results-driven.

YouFit Gyms Brings The Fun Back To Fitness

A 2020 study found that "a lack of novelty regarding an individual's exercise routine may also be a key factor contributing to low physical activity participation in the general population." Fitness boredom coupled with the cultural issue of post-Covid burnout is a recipe for many to lack motivation. YouFit's goal is to reignite and excite people with new classes and programming that inspires and motivates them to get and stay fit and push the pendulum from tired and uninspired to fun and fit.

"Quiet quitting has led to the lowest engagement rate in the workforce in a decade. Hustle culture has been canceled and people are simply burnt out," says Allison Rand, Vice President of Marketing of YouFit Gyms. "In response to this cultural mindset we want to start a fitness movement that shifts away from overworking and brings the fun back to fitness," Rand continued.

YouFit's fun new programming includes:

Playground Fit – Bring your inner child to life with this total-body workout that combines simple exercises and your favorite childhood games and activities. Your coach will guide you through a series of upper and lower body exercises in timed intervals, and other activities that will surely bring energy, fun, laughter, and excitement to any workout routine.

– Bring your inner child to life with this total-body workout that combines simple exercises and your favorite childhood games and activities. Your coach will guide you through a series of upper and lower body exercises in timed intervals, and other activities that will surely bring energy, fun, laughter, and excitement to any workout routine. Glow in the Dark – Get your glow (and sweat) on in Zumba and cycle classes with black light and complimentary glow-in-the-dark accessories that can be worn to make classes feel more like a party than a workout.

– Get your glow (and sweat) on in Zumba and cycle classes with black light and complimentary glow-in-the-dark accessories that can be worn to make classes feel more like a party than a workout. HIIT+ with DJs – YouFit's small group personal training style classes get even more amped thanks to DJs.

– YouFit's small group personal training style classes get even more amped thanks to DJs. Yoga with live music – Flow to the beat and get lost in the live music during yoga classes.

– Flow to the beat and get lost in the live music during yoga classes. Pickleball – Grab a paddle and play indoor Pickleball available at 28 locations .

– Grab a paddle and play indoor Pickleball available at . DJ Zumba Pop-Ups – Each week YouFit will host Zumba classes with DJs in Miami and Atlanta .

– Each week YouFit will host Zumba classes with DJs in and . Find Your Fun – To help identify the types of classes and workouts that are best suited to help members reach their goals, those who take the YouFit Find Your Fun survey, will receive one complimentary personal training session.

YouFit will be adding Free-Friend Fridays because working out with a friend is always more fun. YouFit Members can bring a friend with them every Friday.

Further enhancing the fun, YouFit will be partnering with iHeart Radio to host pop-up classes in key cities and will be giving away the chance to win tickets for one lucky winner and a friend to attend the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA.

About YouFit Gyms

With 76 locations nationwide, YouFit Gyms offer a premium fitness experience at an accessible price. Memberships start at $9.99 and individual personal training sessions cost as low as $35. YouFit Gyms offer everything from Olympic weightlifting platforms and endless cardio equipment, to small-group personal training, high-energy fitness classes, customized nutrition advice from registered dietitians, and virtual fitness classes. By combining cutting-edge workouts and high-end amenities with an unbeatable price, YouFit Gyms members can take charge of their wellness journey, no matter what fitness level they start from.

