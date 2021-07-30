YouHodler Appoints Ex-UBP Senior Compliance Officer As Chief Risk And Compliance Officer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler, a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy, appoints Igor Bannikov as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer (CRCO) and Member of its Management Team. In his new role, Igor will oversee compliance within all YouHodler's entities to ensure that financial and operational procedures and personal conduct comply with all relevant and applicable laws and regulations. As a CRCO he will work closely with all the team members to develop a comprehensive risk and compliance management framework.

YouHodler's solutions open up connections between crypto and the real world, allowing people to use their crypto assets without spending them. With YouHodler, users can buy and sell crypto at any time, use it for purchases or put it in a reward account generating 12% yields. In addition, they can exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins and get instant cash and crypto loans with their crypto assets acting as collateral.

"Igor is a great addition to our team not only because of his impressive expertise managing risk and compliance, but also because he shares YouHodler's values," says Ilya Volkov, CEO & Founder of YouHodler. "We're delighted to welcome Igor to our team, and believe we will succeed together."

Holder of Master Degrees in Finance and Law from leading Swiss Universities, Igor Bannikov has over 10 years of Swiss banking experience. Before joining YouHodler Igor served at different senior Risk and Compliance positions at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP), one of the largest private banks in Switzerland, UBS, the biggest retail bank in Switzerland as well as advised several other Swiss Banks on Risk and Compliance related topics. Among other things, he has been consulting in regulatory compliance, AML compliance, client due-diligence, taxation and KYC related matters. He has also experience in setting up a risk control and monitoring system.

"I'm thrilled to join the YouHodler team and look forward to contributing to building a consumer-centric entity that supports the coexistence of crypto and fiat for the benefit of people," says Igor Bannikov, recently appointed as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. "I am honored to work with such an experienced team and believe in our fruitful cooperation."

Offering crypto services, YouHodler helps people to understand and utilize the benefits of crypto assets and to avoid zero and negative interest rates on their savings with traditional banks. Unlocking the value of crypto assets, the team shares a mission of helping people stop passive holding and start using crypto assets right now. Joining the team, Igor will drive legal, regulatory and operational compliance and manage risk assessments worldwide, bringing YouHodler closer to its strategic goals.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy. It allows users to get instant cash and cryptocurrency loans, exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins quickly and easily, and earn up to 12% APR + compounding interest by depositing crypto in their reward account. The platform has the highest loan to value ratio (90%) with minimum loan amounts starting at just $100 and accepts the top 30 coins as collateral with instant credit card and bank withdrawals included. YouHodler supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, DOGE and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. Users' funds are protected with Ledger's industry-leading and independently-certified security technology as well as their insurance program. The company is an EU and Swiss-based brand with two main offices in Cyprus and Switzerland. For more information please visit https://www.youhodler.com

