Youku's hit show Chuang presents Traditional Chinese Music

Marriage Contract was written by two Chinese songwriters, Deng Jianchao and Meng Huiyuan. The song is sweet and relaxing. The performance of Deng Jianchao and Meng Huiyuan also captivated the audience and has been praised for its charm. Jam Hsiao, a Chinese musician, was touched by the song and said, "this is the most beautiful Chinese five-note song I have heard in the past ten years." At the beginning of the performance, Deng Jianchao played the erhu, a traditional Chinese musical instrument. The graceful melody of the ancient instrument added to the performance, allowing the audience to really feel the song.

As China's profile in the world has risen, Chinese culture continues to receive more attention. Chinese elements can be seen in clothing, architecture, film and television. An increasing number of people have started to learn Chinese and look forward to experiencing the charm of China and Chinese culture.

After hearing Marriage Contract, wouldn't you feel more curious to better understand China?

SOURCE youku.com