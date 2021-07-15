You'll Say Creolé to These Tacos

INGREDIENTS

1 Bag Shredded Cabbage

1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar

4 Tablespoons Olive Oil, Divided

2 Tablespoons Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning, Divided

2 Limes

1 Jalapeño

2/3 Cup Sour Cream

½ Cup Mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons Milk

1 Bunch Cilantro

2 Pounds Shrimp, Deveined and Peeled

Corn Tortillas

Cheddar Cheese

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 70 Minutes

Cook Time: 5 Minutes

Serves: 3-6

Making the Coleslaw:

Empty shredded cabbage bag into a bowl. Add apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning and juice from ½ lime. Stir and marinate in fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Making the Jalapeño Crema:

Deseed and dice jalapeño. Combine jalapeño, sour cream, mayonnaise, milk, 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning, juice from ½ lime, and ½ cup of roughly chopped cilantro in a food processor. Pulse food processor until everything is finely chopped and combined. Store in fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Making the Shrimp Tacos:

Combine shrimp, juice from 1 lime, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning, and ¼ cup of roughly chopped cilantro in bowl. Store in fridge for at least 30 minutes. Turn skillet or flat top on medium-high heat. Place shrimp on skillet or flat top and cook for 3-4 minutes. Flip Shrimp and cook for 1-2 more minutes. Remove shrimp from skillet or flat top. Heat tortillas in skillet or on flat top and melt cheese in tortillas. Place shrimp in tortillas and top with coleslaw and jalapeño crema. Enjoy!

