Young America Capital announces the successful sale of Green Meadows Wellness in Colorado to LivWell Enlightened Health

MAMARONECK, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young America Capital ("YAC"), the 56 person licensed investment bank and broker-dealer based in Mamaroneck, NY is pleased to announce the successful sale of substantially all assets of Green Meadows Wellness (dba Infinite Wellness Center), a fully vertically integrated adult and medical cannabis company in Colorado.

Green Meadows Wellness was purchased by LivWell Enlightened Health a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the United States.

"We were very pleased with the professionalism of Young America Capital, under the leadership of Peter Formanek and Michael Huttner who handled this transaction," stated Cristine Romarine who founded Green Meadows Wellness.

LivWell purchased Green Meadows Wellness, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Fort Collins, Colorado which has licenses, grow/cultivation facilities, medical and adult use manufacturing facility, and a retail dispensary with both medical and adult use licenses. Recently the company won a key "best of" award for the entire state for its dispensary. The company has a premiere brand for both medical and adult use.

"We so appreciate the opportunity to broker this deal between two leaders in the cannabis space," stated Peter Formanek, the President of Young America Capital. "Our extensive network of investors in the cannabis industry allowed us to provide Green Meadows Wellness with some excellent options and we are very pleased that they sold to LivWell one of the strongest leaders in the cannabis industry."

Young America Capital was advised in the transaction by Vicente Sederberg LLC.

Young America Capital has had a history of brokering deals in the cannabis space. In December 2018, Young America also closed the sale of a $65 million license Florida/company mega-license. YAC has a team of seven brokers who are experts in brokering deals in the cannabis and hemp space.

About Young America Capital:

Founded in 2000, Young America Capital is a New York-based FINRA/SEC/MSRB licensed independent investment bank and broker-dealer which provides capital raising, M&A advisory and fund marketing services for companies and alternative investment fund managers. www.yacapital.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Formanek

914-777-0100

peter@yacapital.com

SOURCE Young America Capital

Related Links

http://www.yacapital.com

