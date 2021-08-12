Young Americans for Liberty Celebrates Successful Revolution 2021 Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Americans for Liberty (YAL)—the nation's most active youth libertarian organization—is officially marking the completion of a successful Revolution 2021 , the largest pro-liberty gathering of the decade. Held last week from August 5th to 7th at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida, Revolution 2021 welcomed more than 1,000 students who witnessed a wide range of speakers. YAL featured speeches by Edward Snowden, Fox Business' Kennedy, Knox County Mayor Glenn "Kane" Jacobs, Zuby, Nick Freitas, Shelley Luther, Tom Woods, and Scott Horton.

Below is a statement from YAL chief of staff Sean Themea:

"This was the largest and most successful event YAL has ever had, bar none. I am more confident than ever in YAL students returning to campus and YAL legislators returning to state capitols to move the needle toward liberty and push back against tyranny."

A national celebration of pro-liberty activism, Revolution 2021 also made the rounds on social media, with popular influencers tweeting about the event. You can read examples of highly trafficked tweets here:

YAL senior spokesman Eric Brakey tweet on Edward Snowden's speech: https://twitter.com/SenatorBrakey/status/1423433464846725122?s=20

tweet on speech: Tweet from Jennifer Zeng , a Chinese labor camp survivor, who spoke at a breakout: https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1423778283276079105?s=20

, a Chinese labor camp survivor, who spoke at a breakout: Writer Jack Hunter tweeting positively about the event: https://twitter.com/jackhunter74/status/1424748096555192321?s=20

tweeting positively about the event: Writer Hannah Cox tweeting positively about the event: https://twitter.com/HannahDCox/status/1423949270705639424?s=20

tweeting positively about the event: Tweet of Zuby photo from Shelley Luther , who fought back against COVID-19 mandates in Texas : https://twitter.com/ShelleyLuther/status/1424800282148540423?s=20

, who fought back against COVID-19 mandates in : Texas gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines (a speaker at the event) tweeting about it: https://twitter.com/DonHuffines/status/1424187668003500036?s=20

