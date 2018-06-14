Young Chefs Academy Expands Leadership Team with New Curriculum Coordinator

WACO, Texas, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Chefs Academy, the nation's leading children's culinary arts franchise, has spiced up its leadership team with the addition of a Curriculum Coordinator. Rachel Solano, a Texas chef instructor, will be bringing her culinary education background and passion in the kitchen to Young Chefs Academy franchisees nationwide to enhance and support the growth of the franchise.

Solano previously worked at a cooking school, where she taught adult cooking classes for more than a decade. Being familiar with Young Chefs Academy in Texas, she started working with the brand on a part-time basis and since then has come on board full time. Solano will oversee the creation and testing of all curriculum for classes, camps and workshops and help to bring the curriculum to life in the franchisee's kitchen.

"I am thrilled to be part of Young Chefs Academy, as it organically blends my experience with my passion for culinary arts," said Solano. "Working with eager and curious kids energizes me, and I am knee-deep in beefing-up the curriculum through refining and streamlining the content with the knowledge from my previous cooking experiences. We're enhancing the training for franchisees through novel programming, and continuing to innovate how we teach students healthy lifestyles."

Solano's unique perspective will help inspire both the Young Chefs Academy corporate team and franchisees across the country, said Founder and CEO, Julie Burleson. She added, "Her passion for teaching diverse cuisines as well as her background in adult training is eminent in her work, and we are confident Rachel will continue to add flavor to our Young Chefs Academy family."

Burleson launched the first Young Chefs Academy in 2004. The idea was sparked by her children wanting to help in the kitchen as she balanced making meals and spending time with her two children. Since then the company has opened more than 30 franchises. Young Chefs Academy works to teach kids life-long cooking skills, while promoting healthy food options. For more information, visit www.youngchefsacademy.com.

About Young Chefs® Academy

Young Chefs Academy, based in Waco, Texas, is the leading national culinary arts franchise for children with more than 30 locations in seven countries. Its mission is to provide an interactive teaching experience that gives children the opportunity to learn food preparation skills and develop a lifelong love for culinary arts. Young Chefs Academy's corporate team has over 130 years of combined franchise experience, and has refined its proprietary curriculum, materials and processes over the course of its 13 years of beta testing, strategic development and market research. Young Chefs Academy empowers children and teens across the globe to develop healthier relationships with food through cooking, enabling them to better follow passions in any pursuit. Learn more at www.youngchefsacademy.com.

