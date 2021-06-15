Young Conaway Chairman Robert S. Brady Named 2021 CEO of the Year

WILMINGTON, Del., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway is pleased to announce that Chairman and Partner Robert S. Brady has been named 2021 Medium For-Profit CEO of the Year by Delaware Business Times ("DBT").

CEOs were evaluated based on their organization's accomplishments over the past three years as well as their civic and philanthropic contributions to the greater community, especially during the pandemic.

Robert S. Brady, Esquire

Mr. Brady's leadership of the Firm and the involvement and commitment of its partners and employees has made a demonstrable impact on Young Conaway's fiscal health and success which, in turn, has significantly improved all aspects of the Firm's operations – employee morale, associate satisfaction, and focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Consistent with Young Conaway's "Community first" guiding principle, the Firm, through its management committee, focused on making material financial commitments to organizations that had a direct impact on the Delaware community, utilizing and providing support to the COVID-ravaged Wilmington restaurant industry through a myriad Firm initiatives, and continuing Young Conaway's historical pro bono commitment – providing over 5000 hours last year through the critical representation of children through the Office of the Child Advocate program, protection of the legal rights of others in need through the Combined Campaign for Justice (and its related organizations Community Legal Aid, Delaware Volunteer Legal Services, and Legal Services Corporation of Delaware), and experience and leadership through active service on the boards of local not-for-profits. In addition, the Firm continues to encourage its attorneys to engage in diversity, equity and inclusion related advocacy through the Firm's membership in the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance and local community initiatives.

On July 22nd, DBT will recognize Mr. Brady and six other outstanding leaders during its inaugural CEO of the Year Awards Ceremony. Proceeds from the event will benefit Junior Achievement of Delaware. The CEOs will also be profiled and featured across the DBT's website, newsletters and social media platforms.

