Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP Is Pleased to Announce That Ryan P. Newell Has Joined the Firm as A Partner in The Corporate Litigation and Counseling Section

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan P. Newell represents parties facing a variety of business litigation matters before the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Delaware Superior Court, the Delaware Supreme Court, and the District of Delaware. When not in the courtroom, he counsels clients regarding Delaware corporate governance and other commercial law issues. Mr. Newell is a Delaware Superior Court certified mediator and is frequently appointed by the Court of Chancery and Superior Court as a special master and discovery facilitator. He is also proficient in eDiscovery techniques having completed the invitation only eDiscovery Negotiation Training program offered by The Sedona Conference.

Ryan P. Newell, Esq.

"We are pleased to welcome Ryan Newell to Young Conaway," said Robert S. Brady, Chairman of the Firm. "Ryan's ability to quickly distill complex business issues, along with his collaborative approach to legal matters, will provide an immediate advantage to our firm's corporate clients." Martin S. Lessner, Chair of the firm's Corporate Litigation and Counseling Section noted that Ryan brings with him impressive litigation advocacy skills, and that he is held in such high esteem by the Court of Chancery that its judges often appoint Ryan as a neutral discovery facilitator in high-stakes cases.

Mr. Newell has been recognized by clients and colleagues as one of Delaware's leading Chancery practitioners according to Chambers USA: Guide to America's Leading Lawyers for Business. He has been ranked by Super Lawyers® and The Best Lawyers in America®, as well as acknowledged in Delaware Today magazine as one of the state's "Top Lawyers". Mr. Newell was elected as a Fellow of Litigation Counsel of America and has received an AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review certification, which is Martindale-Hubbell's highest rating for lawyers.

Mr. Newell is admitted to practice in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. He attended the Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University on a Dean's Scholarship and was a member of the law review. While in law school, he served as a law clerk to the Honorable Kevin A. Hess of the Cumberland County (Pennsylvania) Court of Common Pleas. Mr. Newell received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and the Mendoza College of Business. He currently serves as President of the Notre Dame Club of Delaware.

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, one of Delaware's largest law firms, counsels national and international clients handling sophisticated advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. Young Conaway also guides regional businesses through a myriad of employment, education, real estate, tax, estate planning, environmental, and banking issues. For additional information, contact Marketing and Business Development Director Felicia Gojmerac, [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

