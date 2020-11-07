Young Early Voting Latinx Voters Made the Difference in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As votes continue to be tabulated in several key battleground states, it has become clear that the Latinx community was the difference-maker in the early voting period of several critical contests. In Wisconsin, where vote counts completed Wednesday showed a split of 20,539 votes between Vice President Biden and Donald Trump, 19,218 Latinx voters cast early ballots. Among those, 1,913 came from voters between the ages of 18 and 29, a 424% increase over 2016 and a 693% increase from 2018. Voto Latino directly registered 7,121 Wisconsinites. In Georgia, where Biden currently leads by a margin of 4,430 votes, Voto Latino registered 35,754 voters. 115,591 Latinx voters cast early ballots in the state, 36,992 of which came from voters 18 to 29. Pennsylvania, potentially the most pivotal state of the election, saw 39,377 Latinx early votes, with 17% coming from voters aged 18 to 29. At the moment, Biden is ahead of Trump by 28,833 votes.

"For 16 months, Voto Latino has been registering and mobilizing Latinx voters in states that have proven essential in the 2020 election," said María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino. "When the pandemic canceled traditional voter registration efforts, Voto Latino was able to bridge the gap and register those voters at scale. We advocated for nationwide mail-in voting and expanded early voting days to accommodate proper physical distancing measures. Our voters – especially our young voters – turned out. They turned out early and by mail, and we are seeing their enthusiasm carrying through in the results."

Voto Latino registered 601,330 for the 2020 election cycle. 79% of those registered by the organization were between the ages of 18 and 39. 58% were women. Overall, 54% of those the organization registered were first-time voters. Voto Latino has played a major role in registering and mobilizing low propensity Latinx youth voters to the polls in these critical states. Additionally, 40% of all 2020 Latinx early voters did not vote in 2016.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

