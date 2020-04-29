Young Entrepreneurs Launch CopperSAFE Masks as a Smarter, More Comfortable Solution for Personal Protection During the COVID-19 Pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperSAFE, a startup founded by two young entrepreneurs in response to the coronavirus pandemic, today announces the launch of its product lines, e-commerce platform and availability to the general public.

CopperSAFE neckwear/facemasks offer a smarter, more comfortable alternative compared to traditional surgical-style masks. Using a copper-infused specialty fabric, the company manufactures products to meet the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization through a cloth barrier for everyday use that is designed to be lightweight, breathable and reusable. These products are expected to help the general public comply with these guidelines, especially as the economy opens up and individuals and families spend more time in public settings, where social distancing becomes more challenging.

Copper is a naturally occurring antimicrobial, self-sanitizing element. A recent clinical study by the National Institutes of Health suggests that copper may be far better than other common materials at preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Chief Executive Officer Dylan Clark is a veteran entrepreneur, having established his first e-commerce platform at the young age of 11. "With schools closed for several weeks, my brother and I saw an opportunity to better invest our time at home. When out in public, we recognize the lack of proper facial coverings available to most people. While basic surgical masks are common, they are uncomfortable, inconvenient and not reusable. Even homemade masks can be can be an imperfect solution in terms of comfort and often require constant adjustment. With CopperSAFE neckwear/facemasks, we offer a comfortable, convenient solution that delivers superior protection while remaining lightweight and breathable as we head into the summer months," said Dylan Clark, CopperSAFE CEO. He added, "Our masks are completely washable, and our youth sizing fills a void in the market, as most homemade or surgical masks fit too loosely and are impractical for kids."

CopperSAFE has committed to donating a percentage of their profits to non-profit charities supporting front-line healthcare workers across the United States. Donations will be directed to those regions where product sales originate on a percentage basis.

ABOUT COPPERSAFE

CopperSAFE LLC provides a smarter, more comfortable solution for personal protection during the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded in 2020, the company is headquartered in Raleigh, NC and serves consumers and corporate customers across the United States. Using a copper-infused specialty fabric, the company provides a solution to meet the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization through a cloth barrier for everyday use that is comfortable, lightweight and breathable. More information can be found at www.coppersafemasks.com.

