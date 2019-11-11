Young Innovations Announces Acquisition of PuraGraft

ALGONQUIN, Ill., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Innovations, a leading global supplier of dental products, today announced the acquisition of PuraGraft, LLC. Based in Kingwood, TX, PuraGraft is a leading supplier of biomaterial solutions for bone and tissue regeneration as well as pharmaceutical and other supplies that meet the needs of the growing oral surgery and dental implant markets.

"PuraGraft takes great pride in delivering an exceptional customer experience to oral surgeons, periodontists and other doctors placing implants with a robust product line specifically designed to address this specialty segment," said Dave Sproat, CEO of Young Innovations. "We are excited to support the continued growth of PuraGraft with the PuraGraft team, management and business partners as a part of our broader global portfolio."

"Our acquisition of PuraGraft reflects our continued commitment to invest in high-growth specialty markets that serve the unique needs of dental specialists including orthodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons and periodontists," added Dan Garrick, Vice President of Corporate Development at Young Innovations. "The leadership team at PuraGraft has built a fantastic business in an attractive segment of the dental market; we look forward to driving additional value together and accelerating their already strong growth trajectory."

"We are incredibly excited to join the Young Innovations team," said Lee Majerus,

Co-Founder of PuraGraft. "We view this as an opportunity to provide PuraGraft's branded regenerative products, pharmaceuticals and medical devices on a national level. Joining forces with an industry leader will benefit our customers and our employees, and will support our continued growth."

BRG Capital Advisors, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to PuraGraft.

Young Innovations, Inc. is a portfolio company of The Jordan Company.

About Young Innovations, Inc.

Young Innovations (www.younginnovations.com) is a leading global provider of supplies and equipment used by dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and consumers. Our portfolio of brands includes leading products in the preventive, restorative, orthodontic and endodontic segments. With its mission of Creating Smiles, Creating Possibilities, Young focuses on delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients. We seek out opportunities to enhance our portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm with original capital commitments in excess of $8 billion and a 35-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, NY, TJC also has an office in Chicago, IL.

