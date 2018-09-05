Young Living Announces New Partner Farm in Cape Town, South Africa

The Amanzi Amahle Farm and Distillery Will Provide Five Essential Oils

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, announced today that the Amanzi Amahle Farm and Distillery in Cape Town, South Africa, will become the newest Young Living partner farm. The Amanzi Amahle Farm will provide Young Living with essential oils, including Eucalyptus Radiata, Tea Tree, Grapefruit, Orange, and Lemon.

Scattered across the vast continent of Africa, the Amanzi Amahle Farm and Distillery boasts more than 29,000 acres of rich soil and land ripe for growing botanicals for some of Young Living's most-beloved essential oils. The newest Young Living partner farming cooperative and distillery proudly practices Seed to Seal® sustainability by scattering leftover spent leaf biomass back onto the land, among other sustainability methods. All aspects of the process—from planting to distillation—are monitored and maintained through quality control practices and testing; an independent audit also ensures that all essential oils produced meet Young Living's strict Seed to Seal standards.

"We're proud to partner with the Amanzi Amahle Farm and Distillery because of their 35 years of experience in sustainable growing practices, dedication to socially conscious principles, and the production of essential oils of the highest quality," said Lauren Walker, Young Living chief supply chain officer.

As the world leader in essential oils and a renowned essential oil distiller, Young Living is continually improving farms and global partnerships while staying committed to the Seed to Seal® quality commitment. Young Living is dedicated to creating pure, potent essential oils and products through its natural farming process and is committed to continual alignment with the most effective and innovative environmentally conscious methods available.

Benefits of the Amanzi Amahle Farm

The Amanzi Amahle Farm and Distillery adheres to socially conscious principles.

About Young Living Essential Oils

