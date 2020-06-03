Young Living Announces Virtual Format to Worldwide Convention

LEHI, Utah, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced a virtual version of its International Grand Convention to keep attendees safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow unprecedented access for worldwide attendees. The Young Living One2020 convention will feature four days of inspiring messages, recognition, valuable training and exciting product launches designed to motivate and educate attendees while strengthening its community of health-focused individuals.

This virtual format has challenged Young Living to replicate the energy of its in-person convention through digital touchpoints. Attendees can expect to experience Young Living products in every virtual format possible and can also contribute to philanthropic causes such as the Run For a Cause 5K and Ride For a Reason campaigns. The One2020 convention will engage audiences through meaningful touchpoints and high-energy media, including innovative video and immersive content.

"We're grateful to have a community that is strong enough to adapt and grow through any circumstances," said Jared Turner, president and COO of Young Living." This virtual format of our highly anticipated grand convention will give us an opportunity to reach a wider audience than ever before. We're so excited to share the incredible products we've been working on—our attendees will feel like they've been transported to a Young Living digital world, and we can't wait for them to experience everything we've been working on."

The Virtual International Grand Convention One2020 will feature workshops geared to address current challenges, including:

Happy, Healthy Family – Improving family time, reducing stress and creating a healthier home

Happy, Health Home – Learn about enhancing your natural home and living a harsh chemical-free lifestyle

The Science of CBD – Led by Dr. Olivier Wenker , this discussion is an in-depth look at the truth behind CBD and why it has tremendous health benefits. Young Living will be discussing why CBD is a vital component to their product line

, this discussion is an in-depth look at the truth behind CBD and why it has tremendous health benefits. will be discussing why CBD is a vital component to their product line Essential Oils 101 – Designed for those who are unfamiliar with the benefits of essential oils and how to use them, this workshop will discuss how to easily implement essential oils into daily life, from topical application to diffuser usage

Happy Beautiful Me: Skincare – This workshop is designed discuss harnessing the power of essential oils in beauty lines

The convention will be held Wednesday, June 17–Saturday, June 20, 2020. Attendees can register online here . The registration deadline for the event is June 5, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. MDT.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils