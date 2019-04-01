Young Living Celebrates 25 Years of Global Growth

"It's clear that Young Living stands apart in the essential oil industry," notes Jared Turner, Young Living President and COO. "Our success isn't defined by any single thing, but rather our commitment to the lifestyle of nontoxic and whole life wellness, our ability to empower families around the world with the development of their entrepreneurial mindsets, and our continued efforts to give back to underserved communities. We will continue to work tirelessly to fulfill the mission established by our founder D. Gary Young, to bring the highest-quality essential oils to every home in the world." Consumers can always buy with confidence knowing that through Young Living's Seed to Seal® quality commitment—an unmatched, unparalleled benchmark that produces authentic and potent essential oils, quality will never be compromised.

Mary Young, Co-Founder and CEO, says, "We're tremendously excited to move forward with imagination and creativity, to stay focused on our goals that will shape the next 25 years, and to express positive determination as we help each other achieve our highest potential." Building on its 6-million-member customer base with millions more Young Living each year, the company's influence and global impact will continue to change the world!

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com , follow @younglivingeo on Twitter, or like us on Facebook .

