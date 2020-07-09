Young Living Celebrates Third Annual Essential Oils Day

To celebrate this year's International Essential Oils Day, Young Living is donating 5% of global sales on July 11 to the D. Gary Young Global Leadership Fund for Higher Education. The donation will help deserving students from the Young Living Academy in Chongon, Ecuador—as well as rising leaders and deserving students in other developing nations—pursue higher education opportunities at a university or trade school. This fund helps bridge a difficult gap for these students who have big dreams but who often can't afford higher education.

"The Young Living Foundation is supporting some very inspiring young leaders around the world who have potential to make a big impact throughout their lives," said Jackie Skinner, executive director of the Young Living Foundation. "We are honored to have the opportunity to help this next generation of leaders further their education and follow their dreams."

To help spread the awareness of essential oils, Young Living is encouraging others to share their experiences with essential oils on social media using #ieod and #internationalessentialoilsday. Young Living is encouraging donations to the D. Gary Young Global Leadership Fund for Higher Education through product purchases or direct donations. Direct donations can be made at: https://younglivingfoundation.org/embedded-cart

International Essential Oils Day was first celebrated in 2018. This officially recognized day celebrates the power of essential oils and Young Living's history in bringing them to the world. More information can be found at InternationalEssentialOilsDay.com.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

