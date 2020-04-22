Young Living Donates $20,000 To Arbor Day Foundation and TreeUtah

LEHI, Utah, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced a $20,000 donation to TreeUtah and the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Each nonprofit will receive a $10,000 donation to be allocated for the purchase and planting of trees.

Young Living is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to restore wildlife habitat by planting more than 5,000 trees in Fishlake National Forest on behalf of each Young Living team member. The Arbor Day Foundation has planted more than 350 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world to ensure a greener and healthier future for everyone. The organization's vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many global issues, including air quality, water quality, a changing climate, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

In addition to its donation to the Arbor Day Foundation, Young Living is investing in local tree planting efforts by donating $10,000 to TreeUtah. This sponsorship will enable TreeUtah to continue the legacy of adding trees to parks that provide beauty, cooling shade and cleaner air to community spaces. TreeUtah works with government agencies, local businesses, church groups and others to plant trees of all types and sizes around the state. Every year, the organization aims to plant 7,000 new trees to make Utah's communities greener and healthier.

"We're thrilled to make this donation to two important earth conservation nonprofits," said Jared Turner, president and COO at Young Living. "Even though our Earth Day observance has had to pivot this year due to social distancing, we're still committed to showing our gratitude to nature and to our employees by donating trees in their honor and making the earth a priority, no matter the circumstances."

Young Living's generous donations are proof of the company's commitment to bettering the earth and of its investment in local communities. The company hopes to inspire individuals and other businesses to do their part and contribute to Earth Day this year and every year.

