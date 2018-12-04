Young Living Essential Oils Welcomes Carlos Lopez Ortega as Colombia Country Manager

Established International Business Leader in Latin America will Help Grow Young Living in Colombia

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, today announced that it has hired Carlos Lopez Ortega as the new country manager for Colombia effective October 8, 2018. The appointment highlights Young Living's commitment to strategically driving momentum in Latin America.

"Bringing Carlos' experience to Young Living is integral to the support and growth of our members in Colombia," said Jared Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Young Living Essential Oils. "His extensive expertise working with multidisciplinary teams and building customer relationships will help contribute to Young Living's vision of bringing essential oils to every home."

With more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and operations, Lopez Ortega brings a distinguished track record of accelerating sales growth and profitability for global brands in Latin America, including Red Bull®, Coca-Cola®, El Tiempo, and Reckitt Benckiser. He also has experience with direct sales companies such as Herbalife®, Zrii®, and Nature's Sunshine®.

Lopez Ortega holds a doctorate in business management, a Master of Management, and a Master of Business Administration. His favorite Young Living products include Journey On™ essential oil blend, NingXia Red®, and the Slique® collection.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products – which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers – not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 5 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @younglivingeo on Twitter, or like us on Facebook.

