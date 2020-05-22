Young Living Honored by American Business Awards® for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year

LEHI, Utah, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced that it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year category by the American Business Awards®.

Young Living was recognized for its excellence in leading the standard in sustainability, conservation, philanthropy and promoting overall health and wellbeing. The company has made industry-leading efforts across the board to provide support, especially as the world faces a crisis.

Young Living's CSR efforts included:

Reducing waste to 1% at one of Young Living's largest warehouses in just eight months

Implementing a new water recycling program at one of the Utah -based farms, saving close to 260 million gallons of water per year

-based farms, saving close to 260 million gallons of water per year Implementing the Green Team, a department focused not only on leading the company's green initiatives, but also on supporting efforts in the community

Donating a conservation easement covering almost 19 square miles to The Nature Conservancy's Utah chapter, aiding the crucial ecological role in supporting native wildlife

"We take our leadership in CSR efforts very seriously at Young Living and I believe this recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting our planet," said Jared Turner, president and COO of Young Living. "I am proud of our team's long record of giving back to create a healthier world for all of us to live in. The call for help is even greater during these unprecedented times, and we continue to leverage our innovative spirit to address the growing needs of today."

Young Living has made significant efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic to help their employees, communities and the environment. Most recently, the company made the decision to extend remote work for employees at their headquarters through at least the end of the year. The company has found that by allowing 95% of the global headquarters' workforce to continue working from home, they will eliminate 20,175 pounds of carbon emissions per day. (Based on a 30-mile round trip commute estimate using the Utah Travelwise Emissions calculator.) Extending working from home through the end of the year, they could potentially eliminate over 3 million pounds of carbon emissions.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale .

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

