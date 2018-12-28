Young Living Named One of Utah's Best Companies to Work For

Young Living Recognized by Utah Business Magazine for Outstanding Employee Satisfaction

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, announced today that it has been voted as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Utah by Utah Business magazine. Young Living was among more than 50 companies to be honored based on independent employee surveys and the magazine's third-party evaluation process. Young Living shined as a winner in the Massive Companies category.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Utah, but it's that much more meaningful because our employees helped us earn this award," said Jared Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Young Living Essential Oils. "This award recognizes that Young Living continues to grow and improve as the industry leader in essential oils and how we owe our success to our employees and members. Their enthusiasm and passion for the essential oil lifestyle makes us more than a company; we're a community that progresses and grows with each new year."

Utah Business magazine compiles its list from survey results voluntarily provided by company employees. It noted that employees were especially grateful for Young Living employee perks, which include employee discounts, semiannual bonuses, four-week paid sabbatical, family days, 401k match, HSA contributions, yoga and cycling classes, and profit sharing.

In the anonymous survey one Young Living employee said, "Young Living is a very family- and service-oriented company. I am always excited to tell people I work for them. They provide great products to millions of people around the world. I always feel at home when I come to work, and my boss goes out of her way to have conversations with me and make sure I'm doing well."

This recognition from Utah Business caps off a successful award campaign for Young Living in 2018, as it has also received the following accolades:

In addition to its awards this year, Young Living's recent accomplishments include:

Continuing its momentum as the world leader in essential oils with double-digit sales growth

Opening new markets in China , New Zealand , and the Philippines

, , and Growing Seed to Seal ® partnerships, with new farms on four continents in 2018 and a total of 21 corporate-owned and partner farms across the globe

partnerships, with new farms on four continents in 2018 and a total of 21 corporate-owned and partner farms across the globe Finalizing construction of a new, state-of-the-art Global Headquarters in Lehi

Celebrating the first International Essential Oils Day on July 11

To learn more about Young Living's culture and career opportunities, please visit the Young Living company page.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for more than 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @younglivingeo on Twitter, or like us on Facebook.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact prinquiries@youngliving.com.

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils

Related Links

http://youngliving.com

