Young Living Promotes Irvin Bishop Jr. to Executive Vice President, Digital and Strategic Planning

"Irvin is a proven leader in our company. His leadership was instrumental in ensuring a smooth shopping experience during last year's Black Friday record-breaking traffic," said Jared Turner, Young Living President and Chief Operating Officer. "Irvin has played an integral role in designing a seamless online enrollment experience and implementing innovative new-member enhancements."

Irvin, who joined Young Living in 2018 as Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy, has more than 20 years of expertise in digital marketing, consumer insights, and technology. Since joining the company, Irvin has directed the digital automation of the company's global promotions capability and boosted its distributor tool set and social reputation.

Prior to Young Living, Irvin brought award-winning innovation to many well-known brands, including the Coca-Cola Company and AT&T. As head of digital marketing IT for Coca-Cola, he led promotions for campaigns such as the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, and the Super Bowl. Irvin is passionate about producing consistent teamwork through a focus on individual development; open communication; a clear, common vision; and fostering a fun working environment.

"Young Living is a company that walks the talk," Irvin said. "It's one of the few companies that consistently demonstrates its commitment to health and wellness. I look forward to meeting—and exceeding—the challenge of our 5x5 Pledge to expand into five new markets each year and add 5 million additional members over the next five years."

To learn more about Young Living's global leadership team, visit YoungLiving.com.

