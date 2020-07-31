Young Living Promotes Prasad Gankanda to EVP of Sales

"As we lead our company through unprecedented times, Prasad has been instrumental in directing our sales team across the globe through the business challenges that come from a pandemic. He is an essential addition to our executive leadership team," said Jared Turner, president and COO of Young Living. "Prasad brings tremendous value to Young Living through his entrepreneurial spirit, using his creativity to help push everyone beyond their limits."

Prasad has over 10 years of experience in directing global business operations. Since joining Young Living in 2015, he has successfully expanded into new markets such as South Korea, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Macau, ensuring the standards of the company and delivering first-class services. He has brought high efficiency and productivity throughout his teams around the world.

Through Prasad's technical knowhow, he has improved inventory, enhanced delivery quality and implemented new operational enhancements. Just as Prasad has shown amazing leadership in operations, he has equally shown his skill over the past year leading global sales for all regions around the world. With Prasad's leadership, his team has quickly been able to pivot during this time, stabilize, and capitalize on growth. Prior to Young Living, Prasad held senior positions at MonaVie where he led engineering, manufacturing and supply chain.

"I have always been impressed by the innovative spirit at Young Living and I have big visions for the future," said Gankanda. "In order to scale our high standards as we continue to build, I look forward to working closely with my teams to do their best work. I am passionate about advocating for our markets and members to make sure they have a voice within the company and that they have the tools they need to be successful. Our members are our number one asset."

