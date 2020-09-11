Young Living Receives Several Accolades for Innovating the Future of Work

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced recent award honors that highlight the company's efforts in championing the employee experience. The company is recognized for its dedication in addressing its employees' ever-changing needs, especially as work dramatically shifts due to the coronavirus.

Details of the awards include:

Forbes Best Employer by State: Young Living was named as one of the Best Employers in the state of Utah . Forbes surveyed over 80,000 Americans to rate employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting.

Young Living was named as in the state of . Forbes surveyed over 80,000 Americans to rate employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Stevie Awards for Great Employers: The 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognized Young Living in two categories including winner of the Silver Stevie Award for the Most Innovative Work-From-Home Plan and the Bronze Stevie Award for the Most Valuable HR Team. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers honors the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Young Living was one of the first Utah-based companies to implement a work-from-home policy that transitioned 95% of the company's employees to work remotely until the end of the year. Overall, the company saw positive results evidenced by the 25% increase in productivity within the IT department and the 13% increase within sales.

The remote transition plan included a multipronged approach that addressed the physical and mental health of all employees during the global crisis. Initiatives included the following:

Virtual Fitness Classes: Access to daily meditations, mid-day stretches or a full-length virtual class for the whole family.

Access to daily meditations, mid-day stretches or a full-length virtual class for the whole family. Bi-weekly Virtual Happy Hour: Includes fun conversations, games, contests and more for employees and their families.

Includes fun conversations, games, contests and more for employees and their families. Virtual Live and Learns: Provides tips on how to "survive" working from home and unique DIY project ideas.

Provides tips on how to "survive" working from home and unique DIY project ideas. YL Alert : An internal app to keep US employees informed about company news. The app also features CDC news, FAQs and tips to give employees real-time crucial updates.

: An internal app to keep US employees informed about company news. The app also features CDC news, FAQs and tips to give employees real-time crucial updates. Online Resources and Channels: Providing homework help for kids and enhanced resources for therapy and counseling services.

Providing homework help for kids and enhanced resources for therapy and counseling services. Executive Town Hall Meetings: Executives share updates, discuss changes, and provide information and resources for those working on-site and at home.

"Shifting a company of this size to remote work was a massive undertaking that was masterfully met by our human resources department," said Shante Schroeder, vice president of brand marketing. "These awards are indicative of the incredible team and leadership we have at Young Living that worked tirelessly to make sure that the employees' diverse needs were being addressed during such a critical time."

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils

Related Links

https://www.youngliving.com

