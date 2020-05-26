Young Living Recognized as #1 Best Company to Work For in Utah Valley

LEHI, Utah, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced that the company has been named the 2020 #1 Best Company to Work For under the professional services category by Utah Valley Magazine as part of the Best of Utah Valley awards. This award recognizes companies in Utah Valley that support employees by creating a positive work environment and offering stand-out benefits and perks.

"We are very proud to be recognized as the best company to work for in the Valley," said Aubrey Bates, vice president of people at Young Living. "We have put an extensive amount of time and effort into providing a positive, rewarding workplace that drives employees to do and be their best. Especially during these uncertain times, we make sure our employees come first and even recently announced that employees will be able to work from home through the end of this year. At Young Living, we're not just colleagues, we're family, and that kind of culture is the catalyst for greatness."

Young Living separated itself from the competition through its extensive efforts to create a positive work culture. In the months since COVID-19, Young Living has taken multiple steps to ensure employees and their families stay safe and healthy. Highlights include:

Taking the extensive step to shift headquarter employees to work-from-home environments and ensuring employees have everything they need to be successful

Launching an app to keep employees informed with crucial news

Keeping staff connected through staff-wide town hall meetings, holding virtual "happy hours" to encourage relaxed conversation and offering virtual exercise and meditation classes

The company also offers a robust benefits package and multiple employee perks, including:

An on-site state-of-the-art gym as well as free fitness classes, personal training and nutritional coaching

Employee discounts and free products

A comprehensive benefits package to meet our individual employees' needs from health to financial protection

Extensive paid time off and a flexible working environment

Additional benefits including transit passes, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement and more

"Employee health and happiness is our number one priority at Young Living," said Lee Bowen, chief financial officer at Young Living. "This honor comes at a particularly unique time as businesses across adjust to the current crisis, and it underscores our commitment to our employees."

Utah Valley Magazine's annual Best Of Utah Valley contest award winners are determined by a public voting process where readers can vote for the winners online via Utah Valley Magazine's website.

