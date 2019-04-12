Young Living Takes to the Skies to Set World Record

Earlier this week, Young Living Diamond members and executive staff, including Co-Founder and CEO Mary Young and President and COO Jared Turner, arrived in Seville for the company's annual Diamond Retreat. Young Living offered these top member-leaders the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of Seville from above in hot air balloons.

During this retreat, Diamond members also toured Young Living's new Vida de Seville Partner Farm and Distillery in Almaden de la Plata, Seville, for a firsthand look at the roots Young Living is planting in Spain and around the world. In 2018, Vida de Seville joined the company as its newest partner farm. Young Living Essential Oils is focused on bold, world-changing goals, like the 5×5 Pledge. As part of this pledge, the company plans to launch five or more new corporate-owned or partner farms—like Vida de Seville—each year for the next five years.

Setting records is nothing new to Young Living. For 25 years, the company has led the industry by providing homes throughout the world with high-quality, pure essential oils. "From our Seed to Seal® quality commitment to our 5×5 Pledge, our company is full of history-making moments," said Jared Turner, Young Living President and Chief Operating Officer. "What better way to kick off a record-setting year than with a record-setting event for our top leaders?"

