Young Living to Donate Hand Sanitizer Every Week to Local Frontline Workers

LEHI, Utah, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced it will begin donating hand sanitizer from its Thieves line to help combat the COVID-19 health crisis. The company is dedicating products each week to a number of organizations within the community that are on the frontlines of the pandemic, including fire departments, police departments, school districts, healthcare workers and other vital members of the community.

"At this time, we feel it is our responsibility as a company to do everything we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to address the dire need for hand sanitizer products. We feel lucky to have the resources available to dedicate to the cause," said Jared Turner, president and COO of Young Living. "We are in this together as individuals and companies, and we all need to do our part to help stop the spread."

Already, Young Living has committed hundreds of 7.6 fl oz bottles of hand sanitizer to organizations such as the Salt Lake Education Foundation, the Salt Lake Police Department, Davis County Sheriff Office, West Valley City Fire Department and others. The company will continue to make the product available to such organizations for the foreseeable future until demand due to COVID-19 has subsided.

Infused with soothing aloe vera gel and the cleansing properties of Thieves blend and peppermint essential oil, Thieves Hand Sanitizer effectively eliminates 99.99 percent of common illness-causing germs, leaving hands soft, clean and sanitized.

James Yapias, Executive Director, Salt Lake Education Foundation: "We are overwhelmed by the many business partners that are contributing to the COVID-19 pandemic response as it is much needed in our community at this time. The hand sanitizer will be used to assist the first responders in schools to provide food for students and families in need. We thoroughly appreciate the support that Young Living is providing."

Mike Brown, Chief of Police, Salt Lake City Police Department: "One of the greatest challenges we are facing right now is a lack of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for equipment. Our officers usually do not have time to return to headquarters to wash hands and sanitize equipment between calls. The health and safety team at the SLCPD is focused on working with experts to implement the most effective practices to give our employees the safest and healthiest work environment while still responding to our community. To put it bluntly, our supply of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes is critically low. We are scrambling to find solutions that protect our officers without negatively impacting our ability to serve our community. We have 350 officers who are first responders on patrol. As the pandemic spikes, more of our officers will need hand sanitizer as they rotate in as others are quarantined. We currently have fewer than 100 bottles."

In addition to these donations, Young Living has provided additional assistance to the community, including a donation of more than $200,000 to Meals on Wheels, production of face masks for workers and food donations to local community groups. More information can be found here .

