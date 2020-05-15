Young Living to Let Employees Work from Home Through the End of 2020

LEHI, Utah, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced employees at the company's U.S. headquarters will continue working from home through at least the end of this year. This announcement comes out of an abundance of caution as the company continues its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,200 employees at Young Living's headquarters in Lehi, Utah have been working from home since March 13, when the company undertook the massive process of implementing a remote work strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the company has seen increases in employee productivity and happiness as workers adjust to their new, more flexible working environments. Notably, the IT department has seen a 25% productivity increase in productivity while the sales department has seen a 13% increase.

Young Living is taking a variety of steps to ensure employees stay safe, remain healthy and feel connected during this extended remote work period, including:

Offering virtual fitness classes to employees and their families

Providing online resources with homework help for kids and enhanced resources for therapy and counseling services

Providing essential equipment, such as laptops and headsets, to those who need it

Providing training on remote work productivity and wellness as well as manager training for managing a remote workforce

Ensuring employees stay connected through regular executive meetings and status updates, virtual themed "happy hour" chats and a comprehensive employee intranet

Launched the YL Alert app to keep U.S. employees informed in real-time about crucial news

Implemented extended emergency leave for on-site employees to support flexibility and wellness for those unable to work from home

The company also estimates that by allowing 95% of the global headquarters' workforce to continue working from home, they will eliminate 20,175 pounds of carbon emissions per day. (Based on a 30-mile round trip commute estimate using the Utah Travelwise Emissions calculator.) Extending working from home through the end of the year, they could potentially eliminate over 3 million pounds of carbon emissions, or the amount of carbon sequestered by 64,700 mature trees.

"Prior to the current crisis, I didn't believe in working from home on a regular basis," said Jared Turner, president and COO of Young Living. "But seeing the positive impact the additional flexibility has had on our employees, their families and the environment has given me a new perspective. I now believe Young Living can be even more successful and innovative as a work from home company."

Young Living's U.S. remote employees will continue to work from home until the end of 2020 to help reduce building traffic. Employees who are working on-site will continue to work under enhanced safety measures and practice social distancing. The company continues to evaluate the dynamic COVID-19 situation regularly and is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all employees as well as of the wider community.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

