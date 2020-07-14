Young People are Going to Change the World

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local college student Harrison Stanley announces the media launch of his campaign to represent Ohio's 29th House District. Running to oppose the unelected, previously uncontested incumbent, Harrison Stanley is spearheading a grassroots, progressive, non-partisan campaign to ensure that the constitutional and civil rights of all are respected in Ohio. With strong support for reinvestment in our underserved communities, infrastructure improvement, and increased access to quality education, our coalition is growing to include people from all walks of life within the district.

Having come from an active duty military family with a history of service stretching back several generations, Harrison Stanley is well versed in the American ideals of honor, integrity, and duty. This is not an attempt to launch a lengthy political career: this is the continuation of service to protect our democracy and ensure a bright future for all. As a published research archaeologist, Harrison is a capable and effective processor of information, and is well equipped to make informed legislative decisions.

This campaign is part of the larger progressive movement that is sweeping the nation. Working class people are rejecting the corporate politics of yesteryear and yesterday. Together we will ensure a bright future for all of us, in Ohio and across the nation. We are the People, let's make the government work for us.

WRITE-IN Harrison Stanley for 29 ( writeinstanley29.com ) is a grassroots political committee focused on combating the partisan grip on Ohio's General Assembly by electing an independent, progressive candidate, one not beholden to the interests of any political party or organization. Harrison Stanley is an Independent Progressive that truly believes that Ohio can be an even better place for all of us moving into the future.

The Fight for a Better Tomorrow Starts Today

