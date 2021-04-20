Young People Challenged to Think Space, Think Race, to Create Original Music Played From The Moon

RENO, Nev., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1977, Carl Sagan and a small group of colleagues created The Golden Record, the first project launched to space with music and human sounds, from all across the world, to communicate with extraterrestrials. Forty-five years later, Moon Mark is challenging young people globally to create original music to be played from the Moon, directed to Earth.

Moon Mark ( www.moonmark.space ), the entertainment and education company that will hold the first race of two vehicles on the Moon followed by a long-term science mission, invites all young people under age 18 to explore the intersection of space, science, sport, and art.

"Every human has personally experienced the Moon from birth," said Mary L. Hagy, Founder and CEO of Moon Mark. "We have always reached to the sky for that universal connection. MoonTracks is a way of creating original music, in honor of the Moon's unifying force, to connect all peoples, of all cultures, on Earth."

The MoonTracks Challenge will begin May 22, 2021, with contestants uploading and promoting their music on Instagram. On June 2, the top 10 entries that have earned the most engagement will be announced on the MoonTracks Top 10 Playlist, and those will be played from the Moon to Earth.

Moon Mark will work with its space, race, and media partners to encourage solo and group artists to create musical works that capture the essence of a human experience of racing on the lunar surface.

"From the Hurrian tradition to Hip Hop, the universal language of music bonds us all," Hagy said. "Combine that with the innate quest for sport competition and the scientific exploration of space, and we have a good challenge. Game on."

Moon Mark is creating the first-ever race on the Moon, with two vehicles built and remotely raced by high school-aged students from around the world. In 2020, Moon Mark created the Lunar Race Car Design Challenge, which resulted in two teams on opposite sides of the world creating vehicle designs that could race on the Moon, all within four weeks.

MoonTracks is the next challenge for young people to engage with science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

MOON MARK: Our entertainment and education platform creates experiences and content to engage people across Earth and in space, applying science, technology, engineering, arts, and math disciplines to inspire the next generation.

