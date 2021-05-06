Young Visionaries Celebrates 20 Years of Service in the Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For two decades, Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy (YVYLA) has worked tirelessly to support at-risk youth, enhancing their potential for academic, economic and social success and striving to build safer, more equitable communities.

YVYLA and IEHP Team Members greet attendees at a "Pull-up and Pick-Up" backpack distribution event at IEHP's Victorville CRC in August 2020.

Partners for more than 15 years, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and YVYLA have collaborated on several projects, events and initiatives. YVYLA is also an in-house partner at the health plan's Community Resource Center (CRC) in Victorville, Calif., providing mentoring services and support to local youth.

"Young Visionaries is blessed to be in partnership with IEHP," said Terrance Stone, YVYLA chief executive officer. "Since COVID-19 hit, we were able to pivot in community outreach engagement activities and serve over 20,000 families. We will continue to work alongside our partners to serve our communities and remain open to partnering with all interested agencies to better support our neighbors."

YVYLA has served more than 85,000 community youth through various events and activities focused on academic, employment, leadership and life skills development and more. YVYLA continues to develop new programs that emphasize social innovation and transformation.

"Young Visionaries is extremely aligned with the community they serve we are very proud to host them as in-house partners in our Victorville CRC," said Marci Coffey, IEHP community partnerships director. "Collaborations with trusted and well-respected organizations like Young Visionaries is a critical element to the work we do in our communities. In addition to filling in social gaps, these organizations often serve as a link or a bridge between a need and healthy lifestyle change. We congratulate YVYLA and we look forward to continuing our work to make the IE a better place, for all."

To learn more about Young Visionaries and their upcoming 20 Year Anniversary Virtual Gala, visit http://yvyla-ie.org/.

