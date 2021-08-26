Young Women Thriving in Computer Science with The Angelica Institute (TAI)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Angelica Institute (TAI) is empowering young women to develop a foundation in computer science, preparing them for technology-intensive careers. TAI differentiates its offerings with age-appropriate lesson plans that are aligned to six national computer science standards. The rigor and quality of TAI's programs make TAI certifications more attractive to colleges and employers than other programs.

"The Angelica Institute has been effective in making young women successful in Computer Science," says Ms. Reavis-Bey. Tweet this The Angelica Institute Learning Pathway for young women interested in Computer Science.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics published data stating that women comprise only 18% of Computer Science Bachelor's degree graduates in the United States. TAI aims to improve this statistic with curriculum content that young women find engaging from 6th grade onwards. TAI's pathways start with Scratch and grow into more complex languages, but the lesson plans are so well-designed that any woman can teach them, and use them as a way to build a small business that can generate $12,276 in profit for each instructor who teaches 5-session courses of 90-minutes each 5 times a year with only 10 students in each class.

"With no prior experience in Computer Science, I have been able to teach several young women," says Delanie Reavis-Bey. "I have explored other programs, but they just don't provide instructor training and support like The Angelica Institute does. TAI's overall approach has been very helpful for me as a public-school teacher, to make my students successful."

Student pricing for TAI's programs is comparable to other after-school activities and includes marketing materials necessary to promote the class. TAI also provides the back-office infrastructure necessary for registration, payments etc. Instructors adhere to education best practices, and maintain an environment that is supportive, conducive, and safe for diverse female learners.

"As an educator of 25 years, I have learned from my female students about what draws them to certain types of curriculum content, while detracting them from others," says Barbara Morrow, CEO of The Angelica Institute. "I have seen them get excited when they start in 6th Grade, but the drop-off rates are very high in higher grades because course content and peer groups tend to be very male dominated. We are trying to engineer a foundational shift in these dynamics to help young women reach their full financial and intellectual potential."

