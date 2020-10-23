YOUNGA Forum to Convene Global Youth Community, World Leaders and A-list Stars For First-of-its Kind VR Global Spectacle

Confirmed high-level speakers include:

World Health Organiz ation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ;

; UN Undersecretary-General and UN75 Special Advisor Fabrizio Hochschild-Drummond ;

actress , model and Co-Founder MyEcoResolution Cara Delevingne;

and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi;

actor (Riverdale) and musician Drew Ray Tanner ;

actor and ONE Campaign Ambassador Calum Worthy ;

a ctor (POSE), singer and LGBTQ+ advocate Dyll ó n Burnside;

Co-founder of Born This Way Foundation and mother to Lady Gaga, Cynthia Germanotta ;

human rights activist Siyabulela Mandela;

high-level speakers from UN Foundation, UNAIDS, The World Bank Group, Artists for Amazonia and many more.

The global broadcast will see a series of intergenerational fireside chats and keynote remarks take place across six thematic VR locations to mobilizing greater connectivity between today and tomorrow's generation of changemakers.

Key thematic tracks of the Forum include advancing Climate Action and Sustainable Living, Equality and Inclusion, Future of Education and Work, Mental Health and Wellbeing, and Peace and Justice.

YOUNGA will also stage breath-taking performances by headline acts. Grammy award-winning rapper, songwriter, and record producer, Pitbull and Emmy award-winning dancer, actress, singer and Founder of KINRGY Julianne Hough.

The YOUNGA Forum is the initiative of BridgingTheGap Ventures, a Canadian youth-led, and women-led social enterprise founded by accomplished youth mobilizer and esteemed female entrepreneur, Kelly Lovell.

YOUNGA is proud to be supported by strategic partners such as the global communications partner, social impact enterprise The World We Want, event experience partners VR education, corporate training platform ENGAGE by VR Education Holdings PLC, global community of educators and trainers in virtual and augmented reality Educators in VR and XR pioneers BurrCastleXR.

The YOUNGA Forum takes place on Saturday 24 Oct 12:00 pm - 11:55 pm EDT. Tickets for YOUNGA Forum are available at youngforum.com/attend. To view the full list of confirmed speakers, visit youngaforum.com/speakers

SOURCE The World We Want