Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) Today will Host Conference Call to Review Financial Statements and Provide Corporate Update at 4:15 EST

Youngevity International's senior management will host the call, led by Mr. Steve Wallach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and joined by Mr. Dave Briskie, President and Chief Financial Officer as well as Joshua Carmona, Executive Vice President of Khrysos Industries. The purpose of the call will be to discuss its financial results, provide an update on current business trends and to answer questions that are submitted by shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties.

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast Information

Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing 1-877-870-4263 (Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0790 (international) and refer to the "Youngevity International Call" The webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ygyi.com/. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the Marker website approximately one day after the event.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Contacts:

Youngevity International, Inc.

Dave Briskie

President and Chief Financial Officer

1 800 982 3189 X6500

Investor Relations

YGYI Investor Relations

800.504.8650

investors@ygyi.com

