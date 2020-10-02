[email protected] "Miss You" Rock Concert
America's oldest, coolest rockers will present their Annual Fall Concert virtually on Saturday Oct. 3rd at 7:30pm EDT
Oct 02, 2020, 08:32 ET
BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [email protected], America's oldest, coolest rockers will present their Annual Fall Concert virtually on Saturday Oct. 3rd at 7:30pm EDT via https://youngatheartchorus.com/event.
[email protected] is the stereotype-defying, generation-crossing senior chorus who have been rocking out songs from The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, Sam Cooke, Bob Dylan, NWA, Talking Heads, Grateful Dead - you name it - for 40 years. Their new album, Miss You, is out NOW
[email protected]'s first-ever virtual concert will feature:
- The Chicago Children's Choir and the Barton Hills Elementary Chorus of Austin, TX
- Special once-in-a-lifetime performance by Grateful Dead fan John Berman of CNN
- Celebrity messages from fans such Paul Shaffer, David Byrne, Edie Falco, Larry David, Los Lobos, Jim James (My Morning Jacket,) Steve Buscemi, Irish singer Tara Blaise, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager
Who: [email protected] senior chorus under the direction of Bob Cilman
What: An evening of music featuring songs by Warren Zevon, The Beatles, Los Lobos, The Grateful Dead, John Prine, The Talking Heads PLUS special celebrity fans.
When: Saturday October 3rd at 7:30pm EDT
Where: [email protected] Chorus via zoom from Northampton, MA
Why: To celebrate the joy and resiliency of our seniors with audiences of all ages around the world.
THE FEEL-GOOD CONCERT OF 2020 - DON'T MISS IT!!!
Trailer for the concert is here: https://youtu.be/KIM8sUi6czc
Link to the album "Miss You" is here: CLICK HERE
For more about [email protected] go to https://youngatheartchorus.com/
Press contact: Richard Parker, RKPMedia, 917-846-7196, [email protected]
SOURCE [email protected]