Younique Sells Over 1 Million of Its Iconic MOODSTRUCK EPIC® 4D One-Step Fiber Mascara in Only Six Months

"Our original three-step fiber lash mascara is what put Younique on the map, so it's no surprise that MOODSTRUCK EPIC 4D one-step fiber mascara has been another global success," said Younique Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer Melanie Huscroft. "Women are loving the new depth and dimension of their lashes thanks to our new one-step fiber infused formula."

MOODSTRUCK EPIC 4D one-step fiber mascara creates fully charged lashes with a breakthrough formula containing:

Special Y-shaped nylon fibers that interlock with each other when used with the double-sided brush for extra intensity

Vitamin E and rice bran to condition lashes

Specialized polymer technology to help curl and hold lashes in place

To use: Wiggle at the base of your lashes for volume, then roll the brush upward to the tips of your lashes to build more length.

MOODSTRUCK EPIC 4D one-step fiber mascara is $29 USD and is available for purchase from a Younique Presenter or online at www.youniqueproducts.com.

ABOUT YOUNIQUE

Real beauty reigns supreme at makeup purveyor Younique. Since its inception in 2012, Younique has developed new products and updated existing offerings, taking inspiration from the latest fashion trends and industry innovations—but always with its Younique Presenters and their customers in mind. Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand's mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. Find us on social media at Facebook.com/youniqueproducts and on Instagram @younique_corporate.

SOURCE Younique