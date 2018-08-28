Your Attention, Cheese! Holiday Inn® Is Grilling Up More Than Smiles On National Cheeseburger Day

Hungry travelers and locals alike can enjoy a free Classic cheeseburger at any of the 26 participating Burger Theory restaurants located across the U.S. and Canada while supplies last and no purchase necessary. In addition to delicious cheeseburgers and signature house-made mini-desserts, Burger Theory restaurants offer a selection of 30+ local, regional and classic craft beers to help incorporate a neighborhood feel for guests.

Jason Dowd, Head of Global Mainstream Food & Beverage, IHG, said: "While kids eat free every day at Holiday Inn, taking the whole family for free cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day is a great way to make lasting memories together. If you're not craving the Classic cheeseburger, Burger Theory has more than 4,000 burger combinations to choose from on its Create-Your-Own menu."

Burger Theory is also introducing a limited-time offer of a three-cheese loaded burger, the Cheese Louise, available from Sept. 18 through Nov. 11. The Cheese Louise burger takes proprietary Burger Theory Certified Angus BeefTM blend in a new half pound burger, deliciously packed with cheddar, BoursinTM, and American cheeses on a butter-toasted potato roll with leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes and our house-made Killer Good Burger (KGB) sauce.

Launched in 2014, Burger Theory is a take on the fast-growing, specialty burger segment, with 26 open restaurants and growing for Holiday Inn. The new and modernly fresh food, beverage and design at today's Holiday Inn hotels, combined with the warm, genuine hospitality the brand has long been known for, provide a unique and enjoyable travel experience for everyone.

For more information on Holiday Inn and Burger Theory, visit joyoftravel.holidayinn.com/national-cheeseburger-day/.

*National Cheeseburger Day – Terms & Conditions

Available only on The Classic cheeseburger (which comes with American cheese, grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and KGB sauce). No substitutions or modifications. Does not include any side items or additional condiments. Fries, coleslaw, and other side items sold separately. Limit one free cheeseburger per restaurant guest. Offer available on September 18, 2018 only and while supplies last at participating Burger Theory locations. No hotel stay or purchase required. Offer only available while dining in the restaurant and is not available for room service. If ordered from your room, the meal price will apply as well as the hotel's normal charges for room service delivery, gratuity and sales tax. Free cheeseburger can be used as the adult entrée from the regular menu in the Kids Eat Free program. All other Kids Eat Free program rules apply.

The Holiday Inn® brand, which offers more than 1,160 hotels worldwide, has helped millions of travelers discover the joy of travel since its inception in 1952. Designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travelers, Holiday Inn hotels deliver memorable experiences through warm and welcoming service, contemporary design that blends the familiar with the new, and a sense of comfort unique to the brand and its iconic green sign. At Holiday Inn hotels, guests can find amenities to help them work and play, including full-service restaurants where Kids Eat Free, meeting and business facilities, bright swimming pools and comfortable lounges all designed to help guests relax and refresh, making travel more enjoyable for all. For more information about the Holiday Inn brand, visit www.holidayinn.com or call 1-888-HOLIDAY. Find us on Twitter www.twitter.com/holidayinn, Facebook www.facebook.com/holidayinnhotels or Instagram www.instagram.com/holidayinn.

