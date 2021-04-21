"Your Climate Briefing" Is Flipboard's Newest Newsletter

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipboard expanded its collection of curated email newsletters with "Your Climate Briefing," containing the latest news on global warming and the changing environment from the world's best publishers. Curated by Flipboard Science, the new weekly newsletter builds on Flipboard's model for curated emails with a mix of content such as news stories, deep dives, photos and videos.

"Our goal is to keep you informed and to inspire people to make deliberate choices by making climate change news accessible and comprehensive. We've been building the topic for many years as part of our science curation and we've seen an increasing interest in news specific to climate," said Carl Sullivan, U.S. News managing editor at Flipboard. "Now, in 2021, we're amping up our coverage with a new weekly email newsletter, Storyboards, and timely notifications for users who follow Climate and related topics."

Throughout 2021, Flipboard will further develop its portfolio of curated special interest newsletters in the U.S. and internationally. The editorial team is planning on additional newsletters on entertainment and sports in the second quarter. With the growing popularity of interest-based newsletters, the company recently started investing in a promoted sponsorship model to monetize its email newsletters, including existing ones such as 10 for Today . An updated design allows for sponsors to associate their brand with the collection by including a logo as well as a promoted story.

"Instead of running programmatic ads, we have been collaborating more directly with brands that value great content. Within one month of launching our email redesign, we saw three to four times the engagement on our email advertising placements," said Andrew Zalk, head of paid content partnerships at Flipboard. "We've delivered significant performance results to advertisers; we've generated more revenue from our email newsletters; and we've created a better experience for our engaged audiences."

Flipboard started developing its portfolio of curated emails six years ago with its flagship newsletter 10 For Today, which continues to see open rates of 35 to 40 percent. Timely and topical, 10 for Today leads with stories relating to the biggest themes of the day, ending with lighter fare and long reads. Flipboard account holders in the U.S. receive the newsletter seven days a week. Anyone with a Flipboard account who follows the topic Climate Change or the curated Climate Change Magazine will receive the newsletter in their inbox each Tuesday. To get any of these emails delivered to their inbox, users need to have a Flipboard account and follow related topics.

Other popular Flipboard newsletters include Your Tech Briefing, emailed Monday through Friday with top stories curated by Flipboard's Tech Desk ; Politics Rundown with guest curators from top media brands providing their expertise on the political world; Food on Flipboard with recipes, food trends and stories about the culture of cuisine curated by Flipboard's food editors as well as leading food journalists and influencers; and Photos of the Week, which is produced in partnership with Getty Images. There are editions of 10 for Today in the UK and Brazil as well, with more international newsletters to come later this year.

