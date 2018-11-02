Your Dream Job is Here: Travel. Smoke Weed. Get Paid.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy Hitters , the original best-tasting vape cartridge with the most enjoyable high from Southern California, is looking for 20 Original, Raw, Uncompromising, Authentic people to smoke weed, travel, attend high-profile events and – most importantly – get paid as part of the company's "The Originals" ambassador program. Applications are being accepted now through November 23, 2018.

The Heavy Hitters Dream Job: Travel. Smoke Weed. Get Paid.

The opportunity is open to any and everyone that loves good times and good cannabis. The flexible time commitment means you don't have to quit your day job – but you just might want to when you experience the high life (pun intended).

The Heavy Hitter Originals will capture and create content and share their experience through the Heavy Hitters' social media channels, while creating a loyal following of Heavy Hitters enthusiasts by repping the brand at events across California.

Each month, every Original ambassador will receive $1,200 cash and $500 credit for Heavy Hitters product along with additional perks including:

Entry into all the best cannabis events across California – with all travel expenses paid

The dopest Heavy Hitters wardrobe and swag to rep your Originals status

First access to taste test new strains and Heavy Hitters products

Hosting cannabis events at dispensaries to connect with, budtenders, smokers and fans

Applying for the Originals ambassador program is simple:

Upload a one-minute video to You Tube telling Heavy Hitters why you love the brand. What makes you an Original? What's your special skill or talent? Why should you be selected as an Original? Submit a quick online application on our website and link to your YouTube video Upload the same video on I nstagram and tag @heavy Tell all your friends to share your video at heavyhitters.co/theoriginalsvids and ta g @heavy

Special consideration will be given to those who are amazing at social media, make bomb videos and have an artistic point of view expressed through photos. We're into people who have original skills – streetwear design, unicyclist, BMX, dance, tattoo artist or any other dope talents.

Candidates must be 21 years old to apply and will be on an independent contractor basis. Must love Heavy Hitters and be passionate about cannabis. Must pass background check and drug test (cannabis is ok – c'mon!), must be legal to work in US. Open to applicants in California only. For full details click here .

About Heavy Hitters: The Original high-potency vape cartridge, from Southern California, Heavy Hitters boasts True Ceramic cartridges with Cold-Filtered distillate for the best vaping experience available. Smokers love Heavy Hitters for its best-tasting oil and most enjoyable high. Heavy Hitters' signature Cold-Filtering purifies the oil beyond standard distillation, resulting in a consistent ultra-potent cannabis oil, and a better experience for you. True Ceramic cartridges yield none of the harmful wick components of standard cartridges, instead relying on high-quality ceramic throughout the heating element to ensure no harmful byproducts, and an even dose. Bearing the Clean Cannabis Guarantee seal, Heavy Hitters proudly meets or exceeds all California standards for cannabis excellence and safety.

