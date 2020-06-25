Your Home at Your Fingertips: Four Seasons Launches New Digital Experience for Private Residence Homeowners Worldwide

The new residential digital experience , integrated with both the Four Seasons App and fourseasons.com, has been introduced to enhance and further customise the Four Seasons residential lifestyle experience, allowing residents to securely manage and maintain their home, connect with their designated Four Seasons team members, and request services with ease and convenience.

The Four Seasons App and Four Seasons Chat are a key pillar of Lead With Care, the new health and safety program developed in response to COVID-19. Along with heightened cleanliness and disinfection measures, social distancing, and employee training, Four Seasons is leveraging technology in order to limit face-to-face interactions while maintaining the highest levels of personal service.

Lead With Care was developed with guest, resident, and employee health and safety at top of mind. With 44 residential projects around the globe, and one third of development projects including a residential component, the residential extension of the Four Seasons App and Four Seasons Chat will be integral in delivering safe, secure and contactless service to residents around the globe.

"We've already seen great success in enhancing the guest journey through the award-winning Four Seasons App and Four Seasons Chat, leveraging technology with a distinctly human approach. We're using the same state-of-the-art technology, while tailoring it further to be relevant to our homeowners," said Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "In times like these, when contactless service is paramount, this digital experience will be incredibly important in allowing us to stay connected with our residents, while never compromising on our legendary service."

Easy Living with Four Seasons

Four Seasons has been a leader in branded residential and property management since 1985, now offering the finest real estate in the best locations in urban city centres, tropical vacation destinations, and mountain escapes. Led by a designated Director of Residences and a team of dedicated employees, Four Seasons acts as the ongoing property managers for residents and their homes to offer a one-of-a-kind, luxury lifestyle marked by genuine and compassionate care and service excellence.

Using the Four Seasons residential App and Chat platforms, residents can make everyday tasks, hosting family and friends, and general upkeep of their home even simpler by connecting with their designated Four Seasons team.

Expecting visitors? Residents can grant secure access to visitors by sending their photo and arrival details to the concierge, allowing for a warm and safe welcome to family and friends.

In need of dry-cleaning or housekeeping? Seamlessly request services from a phone or tablet that will be responded to by the onsite team in minutes.

Taking advantage of onsite amenities? Request a custom menu from the on-property executive chef to be prepared in the comfort of home or book a private yoga lesson in the state-of-the-art fitness facilities, connecting with onsite teams to personalise these offerings to fit one's needs.

Looking to connect with fellow residents? The Residential App and Website provides access to information and social events for the local Home Owners Association and for fellow residents at the property.

The Four Seasons residential digital experience has been tailored to reflect each individual Four Seasons property, ensuring that every resident has access to services and amenities that are customised to their own location. Residents can also effortlessly access reservations at any Four Seasons around the world, while also maintaining their home through the same platform. The residential digital experience is live at 31 properties globally, with rollout at six additional properties by end of June 2020.

About the Four Seasons App

The Four Seasons App connects anyone, anywhere with every Four Seasons hotel in destinations all over the world, simply by downloading from Google Play or the App Store to any mobile device. Functions and features include the ability to make and manage reservations, request luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, restaurant and spa reservations, tee times and much more. Wait-free check-in and check-out is also offered, while Four Seasons Chat integration offers instant translation of 100+ languages and industry-leading response times. In 2018, the Four Seasons App was awarded the Hotel Visionary Award from Hospitality Technology and is regarded as best in class in the industry.

About Four Seasons Chat

Since launching Four Seasons Chat in October 2017, guests can send and receive instant messages with property teams before, throughout and after their stay via multiple channels. In addition to WhatsApp, guests can use the Four Seasons App, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, KakaoTalk, LINE, Apple Business Chat and SMS. Four Seasons Chat is currently available in all Four Seasons hotels, resorts, residences and the Four Seasons Private Jet.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 116 hotels and resorts, and 44 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

